Captain Amarinder Singh retaliated after Surjewala’s remark, stated – Whole Congress used to be painted in Sidhu’s comedian theatrics

Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab, Punjab Congress, Randeep Surjewala, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Politics: Former Punjab Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday hit again on the Congress for telling baseless lies at the statements of more than a few Congress birthday celebration leaders in regards to the political disaster within the state. Captain Amarinder Singh termed it as a comedy of mistakes, pointing to conflicting numbers shared through Harish Rawat and Randeep Surjewala on a letter despatched through the birthday celebration's central management purportedly expressing insecurity in opposition to him. Surjewala had claimed that out of 79 Punjab Congress MLAs, 78 had written to the birthday celebration management challenging the removing of Captain Amarinder.

If truth be told, Congress chief Randeep Surjewala stated these days, when a Leader Minister loses the boldness of the MLAs, he will have to renounce from his submit. 78 out of 79 MLAs had written that the CM will have to be modified. If we don't exchange the CM, it is going to be referred to as dictatorship.

I’ve received each and every election in Punjab since 2017. It used to be no longer the individuals who’d misplaced believe in me. Whole affair used to be orchestrated through Navjot Singh Sidhu & his aides. Don’t know why they’re permitting him to dictate phrases even now: Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh (Report photograph) %.twitter.com/7i9LtPa7pN – ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Allow us to inform you {that a} day previous, Harish Rawat had stated in a press remark that 43 MLAs had written a letter to the top command in this factor. Amarinder quipped, "All the birthday celebration turns out to were influenced through Navjot Singh Sidhu's spirit of comedian theatrics. Additional they'll declare that 117 MLAs wrote them in opposition to me!" He stated, "That is the placement within the birthday celebration. They may be able to't even coordinate their lies correctly. Maximum of its senior leaders are utterly disenchanted with the functioning of the birthday celebration." Amarinder stated all of the gimmick used to be created through Sidhu and his pals, whose sole cause used to be to grasp energy in any way.

The legislators had been compelled to signal the letter beneath drive

Captain Amarinder stated that the reality of the subject is that the 43 MLAs who had signed that letter had been compelled to take action beneath drive. Captain Amarinder stated that once being driven to a nook over its mismanagement of dealing with the Punjab disaster, the Congress is now in a state of entire panic, which is obvious from the statements of its leaders. The previous leader minister stated the panic-stricken birthday celebration used to be grappling with inner chaos and dealing arduous to transparent the blame for its screw ups. “It’s unhappy to look the way in which they’re overtly resorting to lies to justify their wrongdoings,” he stated.

Congress received each and every election in Punjab beneath the management of the federal government

The previous leader minister stated that since 2017, the Congress has received each and every election in Punjab beneath the management of the federal government, which used to be in entire distinction to the claims being made through the birthday celebration management. The birthday celebration had received an unparalleled 77 seats within the final meeting elections. Within the 2019 by-elections, the Congress had received 3 out of 4 seats, even profitable from Sukhbir Badal’s stronghold Jalalabad.

The birthday celebration received 8 out of 13 seats in spite of an enormous BJP wave within the nation.

Captain Amarinder stated that within the 2019 Lok Sabha elections too, the birthday celebration received 8 out of 13 seats in spite of an enormous BJP wave within the nation and just lately in February this 12 months, in seven municipal elections, the Congress received 8 out of 350. Gained 281 seats (80.28 %). He stated, “The birthday celebration received 97 within the town council elections of 109 town councils. It’s transparent from this that the folks of Punjab had no longer misplaced religion in me, as claimed through Surjewala. The Captain stated that the entire subject used to be deliberate through some leaders and MLAs on the behest of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Had it been with Badal, I wouldn’t have spent the final 13 years combating him in courts

Captain Amarinder warned that those lies would value the birthday celebration a heavy election worth within the state. That is glaring from the lies spoken through Harish Rawat on delicate and emotional problems like Bargadi and the following police firing instances. He stated, “If I had my hand with Badal, as he’s alleging, I wouldn’t have spent the final 13 years combating him within the courts. Now not a unmarried birthday celebration chief stood with me on this felony combat.”

All the gimmick of no motion within the Kotkapura and Behbalkalan firing instances used to be made through Sidhu and his pals.

As well as, within the Kotkapura and Behbalkalan firing instances, the senior maximum law enforcement officials, together with IGP Premraj Umranagal and SSP Chandrajit Sharma, had been arrested inside of two years of the Congress taking on the reins of the state. On this case, about 12 folks together with former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and previous MLA Mantar Singh Brar were named and chargesheeted. In each those instances, seven chargesheets had been filed, however a few of them had been stalled through the Prime Court docket. Amarinder stated all of the gimmick of no motion in those instances used to be created through Sidhu and his pals, whose sole cause used to be to grasp energy in any way.