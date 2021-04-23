‘Captain America’ 4 in Works With ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Writers

Looks like Captain America is taking to the sky.

Marvel Studios has tapped “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” head writer Malcolm Spellman to write the screenplay for a new “Captain America” movie, with “FAWS” staff writer Dalan Musson.

There are no further details about the possible project, but the news comes the same day that “FAWS” concludes its six-episode season on Disney Plus, which ends with several indications for where Spellman and Musson could be taking the franchise. (The next paragraph of this story will deal with spoilers for that episode.)

In the finale, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) finally accepts the mantle of Captain America, first handed to him by an elderly Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) at the end of “Avengers: Endgame.” Brandishing Cap’s shield and sporting a new red-white-and-blue costume, Sam saves the day alongside Steve’s BFF Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and in the show’s final credits, the title is updated to read “Captain America and the Winter Soldier.” Meanwhile, Cap’s disgraced replacement John Walker (Wyatt Russell) takes on the moniker of U.S. Agent — his title in many Marvel comics — at the behest of the mysterious operative Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). And former compatriot Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) reveals herself to be the nefarious underworld malefactor the Power Broker just as she’s welcomed back into the U.S. government.

The three “Captain America” movies starring Evans — 2011’s “The First Avenger,” 2014’s “The Winter Soldier” and 2016’s “Civil War” — are among the best regarded films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially within a single hero franchise. Together, they’ve grossed over $2.2 billion worldwide.

Prior to running the writers room on “FAWS,” Spellman was a writer and co-executive producer on Fox’s “Empire.” Musson wrote the penultimate episode of “FAWS”; his only other produced credit is the 2019 Finnish-German feature “Iron Sky: The Coming Race,” a sci-fi action comedy largely set on the moon and featuring Adolf Hitler riding a Tyrannosaurus rex.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of Spellman and Musson’s involvement. Disney had no comment.