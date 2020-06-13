Captain America Actor Chris Evans Explains The ‘Frequent Denominator’ That Makes Marvel Movies So Successful

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous firms. We could earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

What makes a franchise profitable? Typically it’s a simple reply to determine, whereas different instances it’s a thriller even with the entire supposed substances listed. However Captain America himself, Chris Evans, had completely no downside when it got here to naming what made the Marvel Cinematic Universe the huge success it is develop into, and all of it boils down to 1 identify. That individual is none apart from Marvel Studios mastermind, producer Kevin Feige.