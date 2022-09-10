Captain America and Black Panther are the stars of this Marvel video game that presents a trailer

Action, adventure and espionage in a production that comes from the hand of the writer of Uncharted Ammy Hennig.

Once again the network got ahead of the official announcement, but here we have it: Captain America and Black Panther will star in the video game confirmed months ago by Skydance New Media in collaboration with Marvel Games. At the moment there are few details, but an adventure with four characters set in the middle of World War II is presented where there will be ample doses of espionage, as well as action.

“Four heroes. Two worlds. One war”, we can read at the end of the video shared at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase. This as-yet-unnamed adventure will feature four playable heroes at different points in their story: a young Steve Rogersalso known as Captain America; BluesT’Challa’s grandfather, as Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, an American soldier who is a member of the Howling Commandos; Y Nana joinedleader of the fledgling Wakanda Spy Network.

The footage lets us guess that part of the action will take place both in occupied Paris and in Wakanda, having Hydra as enemies. “Players can expect intuitive controls and exciting second-by-second gameplay that captures the action and excitement of Marvel, inspired by comics, television and historical films, as they navigate this new ‘globetrot’ adventure,” we read in a statement about This development spearheaded by Uncharted writer Amy Hennig.

As you can imagine, no release window has been provided, but a release date has been offered for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, as well as news of other mobile releases located in the universe of Avengers, X-Men, etc. It’s worth remembering that Skydance New Media is also working on another Disney-owned franchise, Star Wars, of which no glimpse was left at this event.

**News edited to include details from the press release.

