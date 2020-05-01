Captain America: The Winter Soldier Almost Had A Completely Different Opening Scene

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

The Russo Brothers have turn into synonymous with their work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the previous few years, taking up large ensemble tasks like Captain America: Civil Battle and their pair of Avengers films. However their Marvel debut really got here with 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which is taken into account one of many strongest films in the whole MCU. And The Russos not too long ago revealed that the film almost received a really totally different opening sequence.