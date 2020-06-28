Captain America’s Best Moments In The MCU, Ranked

6. Passing The Defend (Avengers: Endgame)

Nevertheless, a twist that even essentially the most obsessive Marvel Comics readers couldn’t predict was on the beautiful conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, through which Sam Wilson, Bucky, and Bruce Banner count on Steve Rogers to come back again from a time leap to return the Infinity Stones having not modified a bit, however as a substitute discover him sitting on a park bench, aged greater than 70 years and sporting a marriage ring.

Sam expresses his congratulations, however reveals his disappointment to reside in a world with out Captain America, at which level Rogers assures him he won’t should by giving him his defend. Whereas Falcon changing into Cap is canon, the explanation the movie gives for his succession serves as a lovely send-off for Rogers, permitting him the life with Peggy (Hayley Atwell) he deserved.