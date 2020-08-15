Captain America’s MCU Costumes, Ranked

2. The S.H.I.E.L.D. Swimsuit – Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Whereas Steve Rogers is all in regards to the good of the nation, he’s additionally a person of intense ideas. It’s a part of why he ditched the superior S.H.I.E.L.D. swimsuit he wore in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and we are able to’t blame him for throwing of the threads of secret oppression in favor of one thing a little bit extra Smithsonian. However oh rattling, that first act the place Steve has the blue and silver tactical gear on is fairly intense, particularly when contrasting this stark and highly effective look in opposition to the extra showy Batroc The Leaper within the movie’s first massive battle scene. At one level it was even Chris Evans’ favourite swimsuit within the lineup, however we’d wish to suppose this modified when our best choice got here into play.