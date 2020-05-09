Captain Barbossa Almost Looked Very Different In Pirates Of The Caribbean

Depart a Remark
For a very long time there was a normal perception that pirate motion pictures simply did not work. After which Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl got here alongside and altered all that. The movie was an enormous hit that launched a franchise. A part of what works so effectively in regards to the Pirates of the Caribbean motion pictures is that each character simply has the right look. Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow has change into iconic, however he isn’t the one one.
Geoffrey Rush’s Captain Barbossa is simply as distinctive visually. From no matter angle you see him, Barbossa stands out in a crowd and simply who you are taking a look at even if you cannot see his face. It is the mark of nice costume design, and but, evidently Barbossa may have seemed fairly totally different if Geoffrey Rush had gotten his manner.
In the Curse of the Black Pearl episode of the Disney+ sequence Prop Tradition, Pirates costume designer Penny Rose reveals that Geoffrey Rush was initially in opposition to one particular a part of the costume that she had put collectively for him. He wasn’t in opposition to a selected hat, however in truth, the whole idea of hats. In accordance with Rose…
When Geoffrey arrived to make the film I had hats out and he checked out me, he stated, ‘No darling, I don’t put on hats.’ I stated, ‘However Geoffrey you’re a pirate you’ll want a hat.’ [He said] ‘No, no, no, no no’
I’ve to say, I am with Penny Rose on this one. The mere thought of a pirate with no hat is simply too unusual too ponder. I imply, I am certain there have been precise pirates who did not put on hats, however whenever you consider the thought of a pirate they’ve hats. It is required.
Particularly now, trying again at Captain Barbossa within the film, it is mainly inconceivable to think about him not sporting that hat. And in the end, it appears Geoffrey Rush felt the identical manner. Penny Rose goes on to clarify how the actor himself selected the hat he wears within the movie…
After which I went to the lavatory and after I got here again into the becoming room Geoffrey had this hat on his head. And I stated ‘Wow, that appears fairly good.’ He stated ‘Yeah, it does, doesn’t it?’ And he by no means took it off.
Geoffrey Rush may not put on hats usually, however the man knew a superb look when he noticed it.
The look of Pirates of the Caribbean is one factor that can hopefully survive if the franchise continues. Whereas it appears fairly possible that we can’t see Jack Sparrow once more, and we virtually actually will not see Barbossa, a by-product or reboot film that takes place in the identical universe ought to subsequently retain the identical type. Meaning costumes that really feel like they belong, and in addition, nice hats.
