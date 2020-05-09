Captain Barbossa Almost Looked Very Different In Pirates Of The Caribbean

For a very long time there was a normal perception that pirate motion pictures simply did not work. After which Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl got here alongside and altered all that. The movie was an enormous hit that launched a franchise. A part of what works so effectively in regards to the Pirates of the Caribbean motion pictures is that each character simply has the right look. Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow has change into iconic, however he isn’t the one one.