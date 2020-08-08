Captain Deepak Sathe was a gentleman and an excellent pilot: Retired Navy Commander Sam T. Samuel

Kochi: Sad after the death of Pilot Deepak Vasant Sathe, who was killed in an Air India Express flight accident, one of his friends has described Sathe as a gentleman and an excellent pilot. Retired Naval Commander Sam T. Samuel recalled Deepak Vasant Sathe, the pilot killed in an Air India Express flight accident, saying that I had lost a good friend, who was a gentleman and a great pilot. Also Read – 20 dead bodies recovered from landslide location in Kerala; Search for missing persons continues

Samuel stated, "Apart from being an enthusiastic and sociable person, he was also an exceptionally talented pilot. The aviation industry has lost a great personality and I have lost a good friend. "

Please tell that 62 year old Samuel has now settled in Kochi. He was a coursemate of Sathe at Air Force Academy Hyderabad.

18 people, including two pilots, have been killed in a plane crash in Kerala. Sathe also lost his life along with 17 others in the accident on Friday night. The accident occurred when his plane slipped off the runway of Kozhikode Airport and landed 35 feet below.

Samuel said, “Although Sathe was two years junior to me at NDA, we were in the same course at Hyderabad Academy during 1980-81. We learned to fly there together. “

Samuel went on to say, “Whatever Sathe did, he had a class and he always came out strongly, whether in NDA or academy and during his career in the Air Force.” He was also an experienced test pilot. “

We last met him here last year. Whenever he used to fly to Kochi, we used to meet.

