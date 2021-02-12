Captain Marvel 2 already has an actress for the villain of the film

So far, we know that Captain Marvel 2 will feature a good cast of female leads, who will fight alongside Brie Larson. But it seems that Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) won’t be the only important women in the movie.

According to internal sources, the actress Zawe Ashton will play a villain role in the film. While the exact character is unknown, sources say Ashton will be the main villain. Which doesn’t mean, as is often the case in the MCU, that there’s a bigger villain kept under wraps until the premiere.

The information, which has been published exclusively by Deadline, takes the news for granted due to its internal sources, although it also confirms that neither Disney nor Marvel have made the signing official at this time.

As for the actress, you probably remember Zawe Ashton from movies like Velvet Buzzsaw. Although the unconditional fans of the Doctor Who series may remember his appearance in one of the episodes of season 8 (back in 2014).

Regarding Captain Marvel, the character is expected to have a lot of importance in the future of the MCU. And not only because of her great power (without going any further, Fury desperately called her when the Snap of Thanos), but also because in his day Kevin Feige himself confirmed it.

The solo character’s first film opened in March 2019 and grossed more than $ 1.13 billion worldwide. For its part, Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 11, 2022. Although, taking into account the current situation of the pandemic, it remains to be seen if some films of Phase 4 of the MCU are finished or not delaying. The first of them, Black Widow. Today, we have learned that Disney is still committed to a theatrical release of the film.