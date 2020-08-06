Captain Marvel 2 Has Taken A Major Step Forward

For now, it’s unclear what Captain Marvel 2 has in retailer for Carol Danvers, be it reuniting with the now-adult Monica Rambeau (who’s being performed by Teyonah Parris in WandaVision), moving into one other battle with the Kree and even assembly Kamala Khan, a.ok.a. Ms. Marvel, who has her personal Disney+ collection on the best way. I’m significantly to study if Carol shall be working totally on Earth once more, or if the sequel may have her spending extra time on different planets.