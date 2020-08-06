Captain Marvel 2 Has Taken A Major Step Forward

Depart a Remark
Given the business success of her first film, to not point out Marvel Studios has a superb monitor file with giving the inexperienced gentle to sequels, it wasn’t too shocking when it was confirmed earlier this yr that Carol Danvers, a.ok.a. Captain Marvel, can be getting one other film. Whereas administrators Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck won’t be returning for Captain Marvel 2, we lastly know who will take the helming reins from them.
In accordance with Deadline, Candyman’s Nia DaCosta has been tapped to direct Captain Marvel 2. The outlet reported that the Marvel Studios executives met with a number of people in regards to the job, however DaCosta “appeared to have the sting for a while,” and met with Kevin Feige simply this previous weekend.
Captain Marvel 2 shall be Nia DaCosta’s third directorial characteristic. She made her filmmaking debut with Little Woods, premiered to the general public final yr following screenings on the Tribeca Movie Pageant and Los Angeles Movie Pageant, and was met with vital acclaim. Following that, she boarded Candyman, a direct sequel to the same-named 1992 film which stars Tony Todd, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris, in addition to has Jordan Peel producing.
Whereas Kevin Feige did point out on the 2019 San Diego Comedian-Con that Captain Marvel 2 was in growth, it wasn’t till January that the sequel was confirmed to be transferring ahead. Together with Nia DaCosta sitting within the director’s chair, Megan McDonnell, who already has MCU expertise beneath her belt as a author on the upcoming Disney+ collection WandaVision, is penning the script, and clearly Brie Larson shall be again as Carol Danvers.
Captain Marvel was formally introduced as a part of the MCU’s Section three lineup in late 2014 and was initially scheduled to return out in July 2018, however was finally pushed to March 2019. Carol Danvers’ existence was first teased when Nick Fury activated a particular pager earlier than turning to mud on the finish of Avengers: Infinity Conflict, and when Captain Marvel got here round, the MCU wound the clock again to 1995 to indicate Carol’s struggles with the Skrulls and Kree, and the way she met Fury.
Following that look into MCU historical past, Carol Danvers lastly popped up within the current day, having survived The Decimation and turning into one of many Avengers’ key allies. Whereas she didn’t take part in Avengers: Endgame’s Time Heist, Carol did return to Earth as the ultimate battle towards the previous model of Thanos and his military unfolded on the stays of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes’ base. She was final seen attending Tony Stark’s star-studded funeral.
For now, it’s unclear what Captain Marvel 2 has in retailer for Carol Danvers, be it reuniting with the now-adult Monica Rambeau (who’s being performed by Teyonah Parris in WandaVision), moving into one other battle with the Kree and even assembly Kamala Khan, a.ok.a. Ms. Marvel, who has her personal Disney+ collection on the best way. I’m significantly to study if Carol shall be working totally on Earth once more, or if the sequel may have her spending extra time on different planets.
Captain Marvel 2 flies into theaters on July 8, 2022, however earlier than that, you’ll be able to see Nia DaCosta’s filmmaking chops on show when Candyman is launched on October 16. Be taught what different MCU films are on the best way with our detailed information.
