‘Captain Marvel 2’ Lands Nia DaCosta as Director

Filmmaker Nia DaCosta, director of the extremely anticipated horror reimagining of “Candyman,” will direct “Captain Marvel 2” for Marvel Studios, Selection has confirmed.

DaCosta replaces Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who helmed 2019’s “Captain Marvel” to a $426.Eight million home gross, and $1.13 billion worldwide. Brie Larson will return as the titular hero, additionally identified as Carol Danvers, from a script by Megan McDonnell, a narrative editor on Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney Plus collection “WandaVision.”

DaCosta is the fourth girl, and the primary Black girl, to direct a Marvel Studios image, following Boden, Cate Shortland (“Black Widow”), and Chloé Zhao (“Eternals”), a part of Marvel Studios’ continued push for broader inclusion in its prime artistic positions.

The 2019 indie “Little Woods,” starring Tessa Thompson, launched DaCosta’s profession, serving to land her the job of directing the brand new “Candyman” film for producer and co-writer Jordan Peele. That movie was initially slated to open in June, however has been pushed to October as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. In June, DaCosta launched a shocking shadow-puppet preview of “Candyman” that underscored how her movie drew from, in her phrases, “the intersection of white violence and black ache.”

The “Captain Marvel 2” director’s chair was extremely sought-after, even amid uncertainty about how tentpole productions with main stunts and big crews can function in a pre-vaccine COVID-19 world. Selection has realized that among the many different administrators approached for consideration have been Olivia Wilde (“Booksmart”) and Jamie Babbit (“However I’m a Cheerleader,” “Russian Doll”).

The movie is presently scheduled to open on July 8, 2022.

Deadline first reported the information about DaCosta.