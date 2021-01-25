Captain Marvel 2: Teyonah Parris is excited to share a movie with Brie Larson and Iman Vellani

One of the most recent additions to the MCU is actress Teyonah Parris. If you are fans of Scarlet Witch and Vision, you will know that she is in charge of giving life to Monica Rambeau.

Now, the actress has spoken of the enthusiasm caused by the trio of heroines that will come with the film Captain Marvel 2. Playing a SWORD agent, Monica’s meeting with Wanda Maximoff after what happened in Avengers: Endgame marks the step towards her meeting with Carol Danvers and Ms. Marvel in Captain Marvel 2:

“I’m excited, as an actress, to get together with Brie and Iman and see how it turns out to reunite the three heroines, see what will happen in the movie. Although it is strange to still have to wait many weeks to reveal things.”

Monica began her journey in the Marvel universe The Amazing Spider-Man Annual # 16, in 1982. Created by Roger Stern and John Romita Jr., she made her debut as the “all-new, different, and cool Captain Marvel” when she and Peter Parker they crossed in civilian clothes.

As we told you about a month ago, in Captain Marvel 2, Larson will not be alone, but the young Ms. Marvel will accompany Captain Marvel in whatever threats they have to face.

Source: Comicbook