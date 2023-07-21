Captain Marvel, Nick Fury, And Killer Cats Fight In Space In The New Marvel Trailer:

Marvel Studios has released a second video for The Marvels. This gets people ready for an exciting new journey featuring a few of the the latest characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A new enemy traps Captain Marvel, Captain Monica Rambeau, as well as Ms. Marvel in a mystery about their superpowers, and it’s up to them to figure it out before one of them gets into a position they can’t handle.

The latest peek builds on the first video for the movie and shows Marvel fans what’s in store for the female-led team.

Carol, Monica, as well as Kamala have to work together because their skills are now tied together and when they use them, they switch places with each other.

Samuel L. Jackson’s return to be Nick Fury as well as Zawe Ashton’s foe Dar-Benn, who wants to destroy several worlds, are also shown in more detail.

Set after Wanda-Vision as well as Ms. Marvel, the video shows that all three primary protagonists quickly figure out that each time they make use of their powers, they switch places with each other.

This means that if one person within the group utilizes their powers in any way, the other two are going to be thrown through a situation they don’t know anything about without any notice.

For the heroes to get a handle on the situation, they will need to stay close to one another while they work out what’s going on with their skills and how to stop it so they can go back to their normal lives.

Carol Danvers Has Gotten Her Identity Back:

Captain Marvel, whose real name is Carol Danvers, has gotten her identity back from the cruel Kree and gotten even with the Supreme Intelligence.

But because of unexpected effects, Carol has to carry the weight of an unstable world.

When her job takes her to an odd portal linked to a Kree rebel, her powers mix with those of Jersey City superfan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, as well as Carol’s distant niece, now S.A.B.E.R. pilot Captain Monica Rambeau, who she hasn’t seen in a long time. As “The Marvels,” this strange group of three people must learn to work together and save the world.

In November, the much-anticipated Marvel movie will be in theaters, and now we finally have a real video. It shows Carol’s new outfit and a lot of cute kittens, between other fun things.

This new look at the newest superhero team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came out Friday at midnight Eastern time. It has Nick Fury jokes, a dance number, as well as a Beastie Boys song.

But a tasty bit of explanation is the most interesting part. The first hint of the Marvels was in the scene after the credits of Ms. Marvel, where Kamala Khan switched places alongside Carol Danvers.

Now, for some strange reason, the three heroes keep switching places. Carol, her old friend Monica, as well as her biggest fan, Kamala, have to work together to figure out what’s going on and how Dar-Benn, an alien criminal, is involved.

In a key part of the video, Monica finally explains what’s going upon with the teleportation Dar-Benn has changed how each of the 3 uses their light skills. Carol can take in light, Monica is able to perceive light, and Kamala is capable of creating matter out of light.

This fall, #TheMarvels take flight. 💫 Watch the brand-new trailer, and don’t miss Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel’s cosmic team-up, only in theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/VSFb7oR9Xa — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2023

This one thing has tied these three heroes together in a way that can’t be broken. Whenever one of them utilizes their power, they switch places with the other two. It will be hard for them to work together, but if anyone can get it higher, farther, and faster, it’s them.

The big difference between the preview and tonight’s video is that the latest footage shows much more of the movie’s villain, Dar-Benn, played by Zawe Ashton. He seems to have started the whole swapping thing as some kind of payback plan.

We also see additional footage of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, even if it’s just to tell us that the protagonist may be fun outside of the Secret Invasion show.

What’s Next For The Marvel Movie Universe?

The primary protagonists of The Marvels must figure out what to do alongside their skills quickly, because they are going to require them when the greatest danger the Multiverse has ever seen shows up.

After He Who Remains, a version of Kang, was killed within the initial season of Loki, different parts of existence began to break apart. This let the Multiverse come back together.

Within Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the strongest heroes on Earth must get back together. They are going to be the final line of battle between the Multiverse as well as different versions of the same enemy.

When Will Captain Marvel, Nick Fury, And Killer Cats Battle In Space Be Available?

“The Marvels,” which is scheduled to come out on Nov. 10, is directed by Nia DaCosta. DaCosta is the initial Black woman as well as fourth woman in the MCU to direct a movie. Together alongside Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, as well as Zeb Wells, DaCosta wrote the script for the movie.