Captain Marvel’s 10 Biggest Moments, Ranked By Badassery

1. Captain Marvel Takes On Thanos In Avengers: Endgame

Coming in at No. 1 for the most important and badass second for Captain Marvel is when she swoops in through the last battle in Avengers: Endgame and takes on Thanos herself. Proper as he grabs the Infinity Gauntlet once more for a second, she tries to tear it out of his arms and punches him time and again. There’s a very excellent second when Thanos tries to move butt her and she or he doesn’t even bat a watch. She’s extraordinarily near taking the Avengers’ worst menace down till he grabs the Area Stone and blasts her again. It was fated for Iron Man to be the MVP in Endgame, however wow can she pack a punch in a struggle and in opposition to the Mad Titan no much less.