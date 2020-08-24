Captain Sir Tom Moore to appear on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories

Captain Sir Tom Moore, the centenarian who raised nearly £33 million for NHS charities, would be the topic of an episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on ITV.

In April, the veteran of World Warfare II embarked on his charity stroll, 100 lengths of the household’s six-acre backyard, impressed by the heroic efforts of NHS staff through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One little soul like me isn’t going to make a lot distinction,” he mentioned on the time.

However throughout and after that iconic stroll he has gone on to elevate nearly £33 million for NHS charities. He turned a nationwide hero within the course of, incomes himself the admiration of the nation in the dead of night days of the lockdown, an expertise that was capped with a knighthood within the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

The Solar reported that Morgan contributed £10,000 to Captain Sir Tom’s fundraising attraction and was personally concerned in persuading the 100-year-old to appear on Life Stories.

He’ll apparently reminisce about his childhood in Yorkshire, his navy service, his household and, after all, his charity endurance efforts.

Conventionally, Piers Morgan’s Life Stories focuses on movie star personalities, starting from Donny Osmond to Mo Farrah, Michael Barrymore and Mel B, so it’s an indication of how deeply Captain Sir Tom has lodged within the public consciousness that he’ll characteristic in upcoming season 17 of the chat present.

An insider advised The Solar: “Like the remainder of the nation, Piers was in awe of Sir Tom’s fundraising. The marketing campaign actually took off after Tom appeared on Good Morning Britain, so Piers feels nice satisfaction in what Tom achieved.

“In the dead of night days of lockdown, it was on a regular basis heroes, not celebs, who introduced pleasure to the nation.”

The insider added that whereas “usually scandalous figures” made one of the best Life Stories, Morgan realised his “extraordinary, inspiring story can be a giant draw”.

It’s not but clear when season 17 of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories will premiere.

If you happen to’re in search of extra to watch, take a look at our TV information.