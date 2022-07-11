Captain The united states 4 lands the director of The Cloverfield Paradox, which can debut on the MCU

Captain The united states 4 will probably be directed by means of Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onahwho in the past directed The Cloverfield Paradox.

In keeping with The Hollywood Reporter, Onah will direct the following Captain The united states film, which can mark his MCU debut.

The following Captain The united states film will probably be starring Anthony Mackie, choosing up his transformation into the following Captain on the finish of the Falcon and The Iciness Soldier collection. Mackie’s persona, Sam Wilson, at the start took up the mantle of Falcon prior to inheriting Captain The united states’s protect on the finish of Avengers: Endgame.

Falcon and the Iciness Soldier writer Malcolm Spellman is penning the script for the following Captain The united states film along side screenwriter Dalan Musson.

No phrase on whether or not Sebastian Stan will reprise his position as Bucky (aka Iciness Soldier) or despite the fact that Chris Evans would possibly go back as smartly.

Onah is easiest identified for his paintings at the 3rd Cloverfield film, which opened as a marvel after the 2018 Tremendous Bowl. He additionally directed the drama Luce, starring Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer and Tim Roth, which has additionally made an look at the MCU prior to now.

Falcon and the Iciness Soldier used to be certainly one of Disney’s first authentic collection for its streaming carrier, reuniting Sam Wilson with Bucky and the villainous Baron Zemo.