Captain Tom Moore, 100-Year-Old Coronavirus Fundraiser, Gets Movie

The uplifting story of 100-year-old British hero Captain Tom Moore, who stored a nation in lockdown impressed, is being changed into a characteristic movie, fast-tracked for manufacturing in 2021.

The U.Okay.’s Fred Movies and Powder Keg Photos received a bidding conflict for the life rights to the previous British Military captain and World Struggle II hero, who raised £38.9 million ($49.4 million) for the U.Okay.’s Nationwide Well being Service by strolling laps round his backyard within the run-up to his a hundredth birthday through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore’s authentic purpose was to lift £1000 ($1,272) by strolling 100 laps round his backyard with the help of his walker. He additionally recorded a success single, “You’ll By no means Stroll Alone,” that hit No. 1 on the U.Okay. charts. Within the course of, he broke two Guinness World Information — for the oldest individual to attain a U.Okay. No. 1 observe, displacing Tom Jones, and likewise for elevating essentially the most cash on a person charity stroll. He was knighted by the Queen in a non-public ceremony at Windsor Citadel.

“I don’t know of any 100-year-old actors, however I’m positive Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins may do a beautiful job in the event that they have been ready to age up!” Moore stated.

Fred’s James Spring, and Powder Keg’s Nick Moorcroft and Meg Leonard will produce the movie. Moorcroft and Leonard are additionally writing the unique screenplay.

Fred and Powder Keg beforehand collaborated on the hit U.Okay. movies “Discovering Your Toes” (2017), starring Imelda Staunton, Celia Imrie and Timothy Spall, and “Fisherman’s Pals” (2019), with James Purefoy and Noel Clarke. Their subsequent, “Blithe Spirit,” toplined by Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher and Judi Dench, shall be launched theatrically by Studiocanal U.Okay. through the Christmas vacation.

“It is a story concerning the energy of the human spirit and Captain Sir Tom personifies that,” Moorcroft and Leonard stated in an announcement. “We’re honoured to be telling this distinctive and galvanizing story and are enthusiastic about audiences attending to know the person behind the headlines.”

Spring added: “At a time of concern and uncertainty, 161 nations world wide embraced the beacon of hope that Captain Sir Tom supplied. We’re privileged that Tom and his household have entrusted us to inform their story.”