Captain Tom Moore Biopic Producer Strikes Distribution Deal With EFD

Newly launched U.Ok. manufacturing outfit Flying Fish has signed a three-year multi-film distribution take care of U.Ok. theatrical distribution firm Leisure Movie Distributors (EFD).

The deal will cowl the upcoming slate of Flying Fish, a three way partnership between Fred Movies’ James Spring and filmmakers Nick Moorcroft and Meg Leonard. This features a sequel to “Fisherman’s Mates” (2019), at the moment in pre-production, and an untitled biopic on the inspirational lifetime of late British COVID-19 and WWII hero Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Flying Fish are additionally collaborating with award-winning playwright Roy Williams on a biopic of British-Jamaican reggae musician, superstar chef, writer and businessman, Levi Roots.

Spring, Moorcroft and Leonard first labored collectively on the profitable St. Trinian’s franchise, backed and distributed by EFD. In addition they collaborated on “Discovering Your Ft,” which received the viewers award on the Palm Springs Movie Pageant and made some $8 million on the U.Ok. field workplace. “Fisherman’s Mates,” additionally launched by EFD, collected $10 million.

“We’re thrilled to have discovered a house at EFD. Not solely is Nigel Inexperienced one of the profitable unbiased movie distributors on the earth, he’s a real champion of British unbiased movie. We look ahead to working with him and his passionate and proficient workforce over the approaching years to convey a variety of business audience-facing movies to cinemas,” stated Spring, Moorcroft and Leonard of Flying Fish.

“Our collaboration on the St. Trinian’s movies and ‘Fisherman’s Mates’ weren’t solely field workplace successes however amongst probably the most satisfying experiences we’ve ever had because of the enthusiasm, dedication and professionalism of all these concerned. We’re extraordinarily happy that we’ll be working with them once more on these new tasks,” stated Nigel Inexperienced of EFD.

(Pictured L-R: Nick Moorcroft, Meg Leonard, James Spring)