Captain Tom Moore wants to be the next James Bond

There’s been plenty of hypothesis in latest months about who would possibly change Daniel Craig as cinema’s most well-known double-O agent – however one identify that hasn’t been talked about till now could be Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The 100-year-old military veteran shot to fame earlier this 12 months when he walked 100 lengths of his backyard to elevate cash for the NHS, and now he has his sights set on a brand new problem.

The captain joked that he would be an ideal match for the iconic function when Craig departs following the delayed launch of No Time to Die, saying it could be “an excellent thought.”

“Sure, I wouldn’t thoughts being James Bond,” he instructed Metro. “That might be a very good half to play as a result of he at all times comes out greatest, he’s at all times the winner in the finish.

“So being James Bond would be an excellent thought.”

Final week, producer Barbara Broccoli teased that the next iteration of Bond would see the function “reimagined” – so in that sense Captain Tom definitely suits the invoice!

A number of large names have been linked to the half in latest occasions, with reviews final month inaccurately claiming that Tom Hardy had landed the function.

In the meantime, a ballot to decide who was the fan favorite, noticed Outlander star Sam Heughan sweep to victory, scoring virtually 30 per cent of the 80,000 votes forged.

Hardy and Henry Cavill additionally proved fashionable decisions, coming in second and third place respectively, whereas a number of votes had been forged for the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston and Richard Madden.