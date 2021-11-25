Capturers, microphones and other accessories for streaming on sale in the week of Black Friday

The hunger to share our way of living video games has led many users to enter the world of streaming and live broadcasts, a tough world, in which being well prepared works in our favor to “grow” in crowded media such as Twitch or YouTube.

With the aim of helping in that search for better material, we have been observing which are some of the best offers in devices for streaming, capturers and microphones that help us to go one step further in our broadcasts before Black Friday. Giving rise to the list that you are going to see below.

Get heard with these mics on sale for Black Friday





The microphone is one of the key pieces of all modern broadcasting. A good part of the bug of this activity is that they hear what we have to say about a topic or a title that we like, and the best way to do this is a decent microphone. All of these are on sale and they are:

Micrófono USB Blue Snowball ICE for 52.99 euros (Previous price 75.88 euros). It has been a while since we have seen one of Blue’s star microphones stable below 55 euros. With a recognizable design and a sound that is not negligible for its range and price, this USB microphone is a clear choice for anyone who wants a “first microphone” to streaming.

Micrófono USB HyperX Quadcast for 93.99 euros (Previous price 129 euros). Despite not appearing in one of our latest streaming microphone buying guides, this HyperX model is a solid and complete proposition, with excellent sound and extras (mostly in the form of pickup patterns) that make it , especially at its current price, an excellent proposition.

Micrófono XLR Mackie EM-91C for 41.85 euros (Previous price 59.99 euros). This humble set from Mackie includes one of his XLR mic along with a spider and an XLR cable that we'll need to unleash its potential. Models like the M-Audio M-Track Solo can be a great companion for a reduced price as a whole.

SHURE MV7 USB / XLR Dynamic Microphone for Podcasting, Recording, Broadcasting and Live Game, Headphone Out, Voice Isolation Technology, TeamSpeak Certified, Black

Micrófono USB/XLR SHURE MV7 for 220 euros (Previous price 285 euros). One of the best USB microphones on the market in its price range, which has the advantage of being able to be used together with advanced equipment thanks to its analog XLR connection, but which we can use right out of the box due to its USB connection and internal circuitry. It is difficult to see it below 240 euros, so the current offer is great.

Microphone XLR Blue Man for 93.49 euros (Previous price 109.99 euros). With a 15% discount, we can get the lowest Blue Ember of what we have seen in the last year on Amazon. The microphone itself, intended for vocal pickup, is a relatively beloved model that will need additional power to unleash its potential.

Microfono USB Gaming Ozone REC X50 for 32.90 euros (Previous price 49.99 euros). Its current price is well below the 50 euros that Ozone usually asks for this model, making it an excellent option right now. It has a USB connection, solid construction, included bracket and LED lighting for its indicators.

The discounted capturers that we liked the most this Black Friday





Although it is not strictly necessary on PC, a good capture card can relieve our team of the work of capturing and broadcasting the content that we are broadcasting live. The more advanced models even have additional functionalities. This Black Friday we have found some of these that we wanted to share with you:

AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini for 59 euros (Previous price 129.90 euros). If you want a competent external capturer for the lowest possible price, few options during these days of sale seem rounder than this option from AverMedia. It has the ability to capture at 1080p60, compatibility with the H.242 codec and its own software to extend its functionalities.

Razer Ripsaw HD for 109.99 euros (Previous price 169.99 euros). Razer's experiment to enter the world of live broadcasting earned the company the development of its own capturer, the Ripsaw that we are highlighting. It has the ability to retransmit at 1080p60 and has signal pass-through compatible with up to 4K60, an unusual combination in this price range.

Elgato HD60 S +, Capture Card, 1080p60 HDR10 capture, 4K60 HDR10 lag-free pass-through, ultra-low latency, PS5, PS4 / Pro, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One X / S, USB 3.0

Capturadora USB Elgato HD60 S+ for 180 euros (Previous price 199.99 euros). Without being their best discount to date, it is difficult to leave out what is one of the roundest options in the external capture market to start broadcasting. It can capture at 1080p60 HDR10 and has signal pass-through compatible with up to 4K60.

Capturadora USB ShuOne for 4.79 euros (Previous price 5.99 euros). A very basic capturer that will allow us, in a simple way, to capture the signal from cameras or other devices to use them on our equipment. Let's not expect total absence of latency or complete compatibility with many devices, but it is still a great option for its price.

Webcams on sale so they can see you play properly





Not all broadcasts use a webcam to make themselves known, but it is true that it is common and close to see the face of whoever plays while broadcasting. These webcams are perfect for this task and have a significant discount during these sale days:

Creative Labs LIVE! CAM SYNC for 29.90 euros (Previous price 39.90 euros). It is difficult to find a webcam like this Creative model that belongs to a large brand, has the ability to shoot 1080p30 for our broadcasts, and is also below 50 euros. This model not only fulfills all this, but, with its current offer, it is placed slightly below the 30 euros of price.

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 for 59.98 euros (Previous price 189 euros). At its normal price of around $ 80, this Logitech model is our favorite web camera for broadcasting. With the offer that it currently has, it even improves that price, it moves away from the inflated 189 euros that appear by default and allows us to get hold of its capabilities for a little.

2K HDR Webcam, papalook PA930 1080P 60FPS Webcam with Dual Microphones, 90 ° Fixed Focus Camera with Privacy Cover and Tripod, for Youtube, Gaming Twitch, PC / Mac Compatible

Papalook PA930 for 63.99 euros (Previous price 73.99 euros). This is one of our favorite webcam models today, as it has a sensor that captures 1080p60 in real time, the ability to record up to 2K30, and a 90-degree autofocus sensor for a price of less than 100 euros. This price improves with your current offer.

Razer Kiyo Pro for 149.99 euros (Previous price 210 euros). This is one of the most advanced webcams on the market today, it is designed for use in live broadcasting and is currently on sale. It has the ability to capture at 1080p60 without compression, HDR capture, advanced autofocus and a wide-angle lens with adjustable FOV.

Other accessories with discounts to improve your broadcasts





Finally, we have left this tailor’s drawer to group a few devices on sale this Black Friday that seem ideal for our broadcasts, including “a little of everything” in the section. This is what we have seen:

Croma Ozone CHROMA X80 for 66.39 euros (Previous price 99.90 euros). This Ozone Green Screen is a great option for those who want to start working with chroma on their broadcasts. It can be folded easily, its finishes are good, and it is now on sale.

Roland Rubix22 audio interface for 118.15 euros (Previous price 163.63 euros). Roland is a brand that has been around for a long time in the professional audio sector, an experience that can be seen in this USB audio interface, which has everything you need to give it "that push" that our XLR microphones need to sweeten their sound. to our liking. Now it is on sale.

Elgato Key Light Air LED Lamp for 109 euros (Previous price 129 euros). This "main light" from Elgato is an LED lamp designed to be used as a point of light contrast during our broadcasts, a function for which it includes an excellently built foot, a controller to regulate the color temperature, and a powerful adjustable LED panel. It is not its best price to date on Amazon, but it is still on sale.

Aceshop Microphone Arm Holder Adjustable Suspension Boom Scissor Microphone Holder with Pop Filter Microphone Clip for Blue Yeti Nano Snowball Ice and Other Microphones

Aceshop Microphone Arm for 19.99 euros (Previous price 24.99 euros). While cheap to build, this arm + accessories pack from Aceshop makes up for it with a plethora of items to make our setup broadcasting the most comfortable and functional place possible. It is now on sale, and includes a coupon for an additional 6% discount on Amazon.

ZealSound microphone boom for 17.16 euros (Previous price 21.45 euros). And from a full microphone boom, to a simpler, but excellently built, ZealSound. The attractiveness of the model is its malleability to adapt it to the needs of our desk, losing some scope in the process.

Croma Tempest Chromatose for 19.99 euros (Previous price 22.99 euros). With a reduced price and a small offer to accompany you, this chrome for Tempest chair is a utilitarian and simple option for anyone who wants to start using layouts overlaid on their broadcasts.

More offers from Amazon

You can also find the best Black Friday 2021 deals here.