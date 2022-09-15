Car Battery Recycling: An Industry Moving Faster Than Need?

The cycle life of a battery can be even greater than that of a car. That is one of the concerns of the sector

The lack of raw material to build the batteries that worries automakers so much, on the one hand. The process of recovering waste materials of batteries that can no longer be used in an electric car, on the other. Both are resolved with a recycling plantand the industry has understood.

The investments made by the manufacturers themselves, or by companies such as the mining company Glencore Plc have been gigantic, which projects that the Global battery recycling capacity will increase nearly 10-fold between 2021 and 2025. But today, that recycling capacity will exceed the need, according to a report presented by the consultancy Circular Energy Storage de EE.UU.

At the current rate, the shortage of material to process is likely to persist well into the next decade., when the industry expects the first electric cars to hit junkyards in large numbers. But until those old batteries are recycled, and put back on the road in new vehicles, recycling companies will have to survive somehow. This is a potential red flag, as huge losses could be generated and perhaps the collapse of some of the plants without support from the industry itself. It would be another cost that manufacturers should bear, just as it will be when government aid for people to buy electric cars ends.

Electric car batteries will take about 15 years to reach recycling centers en masse

Options already being considered include manufacture batteries or replace the elements that will arrive later from exhausted batteries with freshly extracted raw material, which goes against the essence of these recyclers, which precisely tries to recover previously extracted minerals. Today, automakers find themselves in a strong bid to secure future supplies amid concerns about raw material shortages, and which has already sent prices soaring in recent months.

Lithium prices have more than quadrupled in China in the past year, and could rise further due to the energy crisis that is causing a widespread drought in Sichuan province. But at the same time, European car companies have a urgent need to build these plants before new regulations come into force that will force them to use more recycled materials in their batteries from 2030. The overall result is that the booming electric mobility industry is building plants too fast for the pace of electric car production and sales.

There is currently an oversupply of recycling plants around the world, which do not have material to reuse

The situation is worrying because the recycling plants have two great sources of income: the one of the dead batteries that can no longer be used and that of the waste material of the battery factories themselves.

The problem is that with the highest efficiency in the industry, most of the electric vehicles that are currently in circulation will still be on the streets for a long time, and in many cases, when they have to be discarded due to accidents, the batteries will still be able to be used again in other vehicles. The other situation is car manufacturers generate as part of the circular economythanks to which they are reducing waste at their plants, leaving less material for recyclers.

According to an investigation by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, by 2025, 78% of available waste will be provided by manufacturing waste, and only 22% will be end-of-life batteries. That same consultancy ensures that only in the mid-2030s will the turning point occur, whereby there will be more batteries to recycle than waste from the factories of electric power accumulators.

The recycling of batteries begins with the disassembly and separation of the materials, and then comes the grinding that is called “black mass”

The recycling process of a battery consists of completely dismantling them and then grinding that material into something called “black dough”which is then processed to produce chemicals for use in new batteries.

“An independent battery recycling business is being built, but that business is now under pressure. Some of the business models that only recycle will not succeedor at least they will be very stressed, because they will be waiting for all that junk to arrive,” he said. Kunal Sinhaglobal director of recycling Glencore.

Waste from personal electronic equipment can also be recycled, but the proportion is very low compared to the potential amount of material used up

It will clearly be a future business, and it will surely be very profitable. Recycling plants could maintain higher revenues from spent material if people were more aware of million batteries of small electrical appliances for personal consumption that are today stored in drawers, such as cell phones, personal computers and other devices that use lithium ion batteries. But even so, if this culture of recycling is not accompanied by government collection campaigns and actionsthe proportion will be very low compared to the hypothetical amount of material to be reused.

The automotive industry is changing and just as producers of elements that will no longer be used in cars when they are electric will fall by the wayside, new businesses will appear attached to battery-powered vehicles. The critical point for everyone is understand when to change or risk survival in the attempt to move forward.

