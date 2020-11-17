Car collided with oil tanker, 5 people died in a horrific road accident

Chandigarh A horrific road accident has taken place in Punjab. A car collided with a diesel tanker here. After this, the car suddenly caught fire and 5 people including a doctor died in this accident. In this regard, the police said that after the collision, there was a fire due to fuel leakage. Also Read – Horrific road accident in Himachal Pradesh, 7 killed, President and Prime Minister expressed grief

Police said that a total of 5 people have died in this accident, including a doctor. The car caught fire due to fuel leakage from the diesel tanker. Due to the fire, the door could not open in time, due to which the car rider has died.

Let us know that the car riders were returning from a wedding reception. But while returning from Moga city, this accident happened on Sangrur-Sunam road. Police have taken the dead bodies in their possession and sent them for postmortem.