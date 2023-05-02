Car Masters Rust to Riches Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Then Netflix has just the perfect show for you ‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches’. In this American reality television show, the crew at Gotham Garage, led by Mark Towle, gives classic cars a modern makeover, attempting to increase their value and ultimately earn large profits for the company.

They have built a number of props for movie studios and TV shows over the years. Every episode sees them taking up a different, unique assignment. The show has already had four seasons and we still don’t wish for it to end!

The show is executive produced by Will Ehbrecht, Rob Hammersley, Mark Kadin, John Stokel, Michael Lutz, and Scott Popjes, and the production company is Mak Pictures.

Instead of portraying interpersonal relationships and drama between cast members, this series gives us a glimpse into the inner workings of a garage where superior minds and skills are combined to create four-wheeled wonders.

And in addition to the manufacturing process, you’ll also get a glimpse of how each car is sold for a hefty profit.

With Netflix’s lack of car-themed reality shows, it’s been pretty easy for a series this deep to win over fans. Fans are now curious to know if the series will be renewed for a fifth season.

The positive reviews from the public made season 2 possible, which was released on 27th March 2020.

The second season also brought stable results and reviews, which gifted the fans with season 3. Season 3 was released on 4th August 2021.

Season 3 faced some issues with the viewer reviews, but the positive ones overshadowed the negative reviews and the 3rd season also turned out to be a success. The release date for the 4th season has recently been out.

We will be having a 4th season on 27th July 2022. In this article, we will provide you with all the information we have on the future plans for the show and a bit of extra information on what to expect in season 4.

Car Masters Rust to Riches Season 5 Release Date

‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches’ first premiered on September 18, 2018, with eight episodes.

After the second and third seasons were released on March 27, 2020, and August 4, 2021, with 16 and 24 episodes respectively, season 4 was released on July 27, 2022, with 32 episodes.

The episodes for all seasons are released on the premiere day itself, with a running time of 31-40 minutes per episode.

As of now, no official news has been given for the fifth season of the show. A show’s revival is based on various criteria like viewer base, critical response, and the amount of money they bring to the network.

Luckily, Car Masters: Rust to Riches hits all of the above criteria, and is widely acclaimed for its authentic yet evocative premise and talented crew personality.

Therefore, it is very likely that the show will be renewed for its fifth season. And if that does happen, we can expect it to be released sometime in the middle of 2023.

Car Masters Rust to Riches Season 5 Cast

Since the show, ‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches’ follows the Gotham Garage and its talented crew as they take over old wrecked vehicles and make them as fashionable as ever, we can expect the owner of Gotham Garage, Mark Towle, to make an appearance if there’s a chance for a fifth season. He is of course assisted by an efficient crew that helps in the smooth functioning of the garage. They include:

Mechanics- Constance Nunes and Michael “Caveman” Pyles

Machinist and fabricator- Tony Quinones

Broker- Shawn Pilot of ‘Three Kings’ fame

At the end of season 4, we saw Mark inviting businessman and online vehicle auction website owner, Nick Smith, to join the business.

And Nick, in turn, brought in Brian and Jake, two experienced builders with experience in luxury vehicles.

So, if season 5 is to happen, we can also assume that these three will also make an appearance and probably have important roles.

And we also have to be open to new faces that can be introduced in the probable season 5 of the show.

Car Masters Rust to Riches Season 5 Trailer

Car Masters Rust to Riches Season 5 Plot

The official synopsis for ‘Car Masters: Rust to Riches’ on Netflix reads. The colorful crew at Gotham Garage overhauls an eclectic collection of cars and trucks, trading up to a showstopper they can sell for big bucks.

In the show, a group of five works together to improve cars. The only topic of the show is the customization of cars and therefore, very little attention is paid to the private lives of the team members and their personal stories on the show.

The fourth season of the show, indeed, had a very suspenseful ending. But we also saw some great builds like the Porsche-powered Elite Laser 917 build, the gothic 1980s Chevy Blazer, and the Speedway Motors Lincoln Zephyr rat rod parts delivery van build.

We also saw them doing some extravagant builds like the one-off carbon-fiber-infused Chevy C3 Corvette for Jason Oppenheim and the fused rat-rod build using a T-Bucket and a Ranchero. Also, the controversial design concept car and bike duo are finally complete.

The drama is high, which is the foremost curiosity about the show’s longevity. And so, in good old Gotham Garage fashion. Season 4 ended on a high note.

With all the unfinished builds we saw at the end of this season and some new faces, we can expect a lot more from Car Masters season 5 when it releases next year. A very emotional build, with more six-figure pieces, and the larger Gotham Garage family.

