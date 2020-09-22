Car mechanic took to ride girlfriends in customer’s Mercedes, then on the streets of Delhi …

new Delhi: A mechanic, who was traveling in his client’s Mercedes car to drive Pramika, hit an auto at the red light of Sarai Kale Khan, south east Delhi, injuring three pedestrians. The case is on Sunday night, where the car driver absconded from the spot, all three pedestrians have suffered minor injuries, who were sent to AIIMS Trauma Center for treatment. Also Read – Major Incident: Five people drowned, four bodies recovered, Yamram went to bath in Yamuna

DCP Southeast RP Meena said, "Inquiries at the scene revealed that an uncontrollable Mercedes car slammed into a red light on the side of the road, injuring three pedestrians. The injured were identified as Brijesh, Mahender and Suresh. "

Car driver Alam was walking in the car with his girlfriend. The police officer said, "The car driver was found in a drunken state, while some beer bottles and food items were found from the car." Alam was driving the car at a high speed, due to which the car reached the auto from behind and reached the red light of Sarai Kale Khan.