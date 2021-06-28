Car wearing marriage ceremony processions falls into deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 9 killed; 3 injured

9 other folks have been killed and three have been injured when a car fell right into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Monday. The police instructed about this. Additionally Learn – Video of BJP MLA’s officer spouse went viral, accusing husband of harassment handiest after 2 months of marriage

Paonta Sahib Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bir Bahadur mentioned {that a} car wearing the processions fell right into a deep gorge close to Pasheng in Shillai sub-division. This position is positioned at the border of Paonta Sahib and Shillai sub-divisions.

Himachal Pradesh | 9 other folks died after their vehicle fell right into a ditch close to Bag Pashog village in Pachhad space of Sirmaur district. Our bodies unidentified: DSP Bir Bahadur, Paonta Sahib %.twitter.com/JvIPcqJlVY – ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2021

The DSP of Paonta Sahib mentioned that he has left for the spot and handiest after achieving there he’s going to be able to mention the rest concerning the incident.

