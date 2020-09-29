Carabao Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live video games, fourth round draw details and more

Carabao Cup fixtures return tonight with a tantalising showdown between Tottenham and Chelsea prepared to kick-start the fourth round.

The home cup competitors has taken up a semi-permanent slot throughout midweek in order to keep away from clashing with Premier League fixtures.

There are nonetheless 13 Premier League groups going robust within the home cup competitors, that means a fixture pile-up is probably going to have an effect on a number of in the event that they proceed to decide up the wins.

Spurs are already engulfed in scheduling chaos having already performed on Sunday and with a Europa League conflict to have interaction on this Thursday.

Tottenham face Chelsea after being handed a bye due to a coronavirus outbreak at Leyton Orient.

Elsewhere, Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield for the second time in per week after a Monday night time Premier League conflict.

It has been confirmed that each match of the fourth round involving a Premier League staff that has not been picked up by Sky Sports activities can be proven live on CarabaoCup.live for one-off £10 match passes.

Quite a few Carabao Cup fixtures can be proven live on Sky Sports activities all through the season, hopefully culminating in a packed-out Wembley as soon as once more. We hope.

RadioTimes.com brings you all of the fixtures, TV video games and broadcast info, in addition to details of the second round draw and when to count on it to happen.

How to watch Carabao Cup on TV in UK

You may watch video games live on Sky Sports activities. We’ve included all of the details on which video games can be proven live under within the full fixture checklist.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Live stream Carabao Cup on-line

You may watch sure matches with a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

CarabaoCup.live will present all video games within the second, third and fourth rounds involving a Premier League staff for simply £10 per match.

How to watch Carabao Cup within the US

ESPN+ can be exhibiting each Carabao Cup fixture live within the US, that means followers throughout the pond can tune in for all the largest video games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the ultimate can even be proven live on ESPN+.

Try the most recent offers to watch soccer on ESPN+

Carabao Cup fixtures – Fourth Round

The fourth round draw has taken place with groups given a short while to put together for the subsequent batch of matches:

Tuesday twenty ninth September

Tottenham v Chelsea (7:45pm)

Wednesday thirtieth September

Newport v Newcastle (5:30pm)

Burnley v Man Metropolis (7pm)

Brighton v Man Utd (7:45pm)

Everton v West Ham (7:45pm)

Thursday 1st October

Brentford v Fulham (5:30pm)

Aston Villa v Stoke (7pm)

Liverpool v Arsenal (7:45pm)

Carabao Cup outcomes

Third Round

Tuesday twenty second September

Leyton Orient P-P Tottenham

West Brom 2-2 Brentford (Brentford win on penalties)

Newport County 3-1 Watford

West Ham 1-5 Hull

Luton 0-3 Man Utd

Wednesday twenty third September

Stoke 1-0 Gillingham

Fulham 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Millwall 0-2 Burnley

Preston 0-2 Brighton

Fleetwood 2-5 Everton

Morecambe 0-7 Newcastle

Chelsea 6-0 Barnsley

Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

Thursday twenty fourth September

Bristol Metropolis 0-3 Aston Villa

Lincoln Metropolis 2-7 Liverpool

Manchester Metropolis 2-1 Bournemouth

Try the Premier League fixtures for a full checklist of video games developing on TV subsequent weekend.

