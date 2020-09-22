Carabao Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live video games, fourth round draw details and more

Carabao Cup contenders jet into the third round with the entire Premier League giants thrust into the motion throughout this midweek batch of video games.

There are not any more regionalised attracts, no more free passes for the elite, and a complete lot of soccer to absorb earlier than the return of Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Reigning champions Manchester Metropolis start their defence of the trophy in opposition to recently-relegated Bournemouth.

Lincoln Metropolis welcome Liverpool to the LNER Stadium, Morecambe host Newcastle and Barnsley journey to face Chelsea in three of the most important mismatches of the round.

It has been confirmed that each match of the third and fourth rounds involving a Premier League workforce shall be proven live on CarabaoCup.live for one-off £10 match passes.

Quite a few Carabao Cup fixtures shall be proven live on Sky Sports activities all through the season, hopefully culminating in a packed-out Wembley as soon as once more. We hope.

RadioTimes.com brings you all of the fixtures, TV video games and broadcast info, in addition to details of the second round draw and when to count on it to happen.

How to watch Carabao Cup on TV

You possibly can watch video games live on Sky Sports activities. We’ve included all of the details on which video games shall be proven live beneath within the full fixture checklist.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Live stream Carabao Cup on-line

You possibly can watch sure matches with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be accessible by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport by way of the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

CarabaoCup.live will present all video games within the second, third and fourth rounds involving a Premier League workforce for simply £10 per match.

When is the Carabao Cup draw?

The fourth round draw is anticipated to be made live on Sky Sports activities on Tuesday twenty second or Wednesday twenty third September.

The draw is probably going to begin after a showcase sport to be performed on a type of nights. We’ll replace this web page when details are confirmed.

Regionalised attracts shall be over by this level, which means it’s a straight knockout race to the end for all remaining groups.

Carabao Cup fixtures – Third Round

Tuesday twenty second September

Leyton Orient v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports activities Soccer / Major Occasion / NOW TV

West Brom v Brentford (7pm)

Newport County v Watford (7pm)

West Ham v Hull (7:30pm)

Luton v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports activities Soccer / Major Occasion / NOW TV

Wednesday twenty third September

Stoke v Gillingham (7pm)

Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday (7pm)

Millwall v Burnley (7pm)

Preston v Brighton (7pm)

Fleetwood v Everton (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities Soccer / Major Occasion / NOW TV

Morecambe v Newcastle (7:45pm)

Chelsea v Barnsley (7:45pm)

Leicester Metropolis v Arsenal (7:45pm)

Thursday twenty fourth September

Bristol Metropolis v Aston Villa (7pm)

Lincoln Metropolis v Liverpool (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities Soccer / Major Occasion / NOW TV

Manchester Metropolis v Bournemouth (7:45pm)

Carabao Cup outcomes

Second Round

Millwall 3-1 Cheltenham City

Studying 0-1 Luton City

Gillingham 1-1 Coventry Metropolis (Gillingham win on penalties)

Middlesbrough 0-2 Barnsley

Derby 1-2 Preston

Bradford Metropolis 0-5 Lincoln Metropolis

Fleetwood City 2-1 Port Vale

Oxford United 1-1 Watford (Watford win on penalties)

Newport County 1-0 Cambridge United

Newcastle United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

West Ham United 3-0 Charlton Athletic

Rochdale 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace (Bournemouth win on penalties)

Burton 1-3 Aston Villa

Morecambe 1-0 Oldham Athletic

Leyton Orient 3-2 Plymouth Argyle

West Brom 3-0 Harrogate

Ipswich City 0-1 Fulham

Southampton 0-2 Brentford

Bristol Metropolis 4-0 Northampton City

Leeds United 1-1 Hull Metropolis (Hull win on penalties)

Everton 3-0 Salford Metropolis

Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United (Burnley win on penalties)

Wolves 0-1 Stoke Metropolis

Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 Portsmouth

