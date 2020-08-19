Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to Give Away $1 Million

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have introduced that they’re celebrating ladies empowerment — and additionally selling their new single, “WAP” — by making a gift of $1 million by way of Twitter and Money App.

“At the moment by 8/20, ladies who Tweet with #WAPParty and their $Cashtag could have an opportunity at receiving a portion of the 1M {dollars} by Money App,” the announcement reads. “To have fun and honor the inspirational dialog that’s been occurring in response to the track, Meg and Cardi can be giving again to ladies in an enormous approach, beginning in the present day.”

Whereas the voluminous guidelines and particulars of the giveaway could be discovered right here, the upshot is that any lady who tweets with the official hashtags is eligible — and the two,000 winners, every of whom will obtain $500, can be chosen randomly.

Some persons are claiming that they’ve already received:

“To all everybody supporting #WAP,” Selection’s latest cowl star Megan Thee Stallion tweeted. “We see you!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Money App to have fun all of the highly effective ladies on the market by making a gift of a complete of $1 million {dollars}. how can some $ assist you or a lady proper now? drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty.”

Cardi tweeted, “y’all made #WAP superb!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Money App to give away a complete of $1 million {dollars} to have fun all you highly effective ladies on the market. inform us why you or a lady can use a chunk of the $. drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty.”

