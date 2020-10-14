Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Not Submitted for Grammys

Surprisingly, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s smash single “WAP” was not submitted for 2021 Grammy Awards consideration, a supply near the scenario has confirmed to Selection. As a substitute, the tune will probably be submitted for the 2022 Grammys as a part of the marketing campaign for Cardi’s long-awaited sophomore major-label album, the supply confirmed; the information was first reported by Pitchfork.

The transfer is doubly stunning as a result of “WAP” is among the greatest singles of the yr, and broke the file for most-streamed tune in its first week of launch with a whopping 93 million.

Whereas some retailers instantly assumed the transfer was a colossal blunder, there’s a technique at work. Like most good issues in life, Grammy nominations don’t simply occur: recordings have to be formally submitted (normally by the label), and powerful phrases and damage emotions can ensue when a recording is mistakenly not submitted.

Nevertheless, the supply tells Selection that was not the case right here, and Cardi’s administration staff and her label, Atlantic Data, made the choice to attend till subsequent yr as a part of a serious push across the album, which apparently will embrace “WAP” and can thus stay eligible. The eligibility window for the 2021 Grammy Awards runs from Sept. 1, 2019 by way of Aug. 31, 2020; “WAP” was launched on Aug. 7.

In recent times main artists have been extra prone to make the obverse transfer by, for instance, releasing a single in August to qualify for one yr’s Grammys and the album in November to qualify for the subsequent, thus doubling their Grammy publicity for consecutive years; deliberately or not, Taylor Swift has made that transfer a few instances.

Nevertheless, different artists maintain off, presumably on the belief that they’d have a greater likelihood in a yr when there’s extra momentum behind them. For instance, Billie Eilish would have been eligible for the 2018 Finest New Artist Grammy behind the discharge of her debut EP “Don’t Smile at Me,” however elected to carry off till the discharge of “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?,” her multiplatinum debut album. Consequently, she swept the “Massive 4” Grammys — Album, Track and File of the 12 months together with Finest New Artist — on the awards earlier this yr.

Whereas Selection’s supply didn’t touch upon the choice, it appears probably that even with one of many greatest hits of this troubled yr, Cardi’s staff elected to attend for the total album marketing campaign.