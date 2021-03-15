Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Performance Fires Up Grammys

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion amped up the Grammys with a jaw-dropping efficiency of their NSFW anthem “WAP.” The duo carried out a strip club-themed model of the track, that includes a pole on a large excessive heel and ending with the 2 rappers writhing collectively on an enormous mattress. Regardless that the refrain was modified to “Moist Moist Moist” to move community muster, the track’s message of sexual empowerment remained clear.

Previous to “WAP,” Megan carried out “Physique” and “Savage” with roaring ’20s spectacle, full with a faucet dancing break and loads of tight choreography. Cardi B adopted instantly with a neon-fueled model of her solo monitor “Up.”

On March 13, Cardi took to Twitter to congratulate lots of the nominees of colour — after an introductory remark that appeared to nod to The Weeknd’s baffling snub from the nominees.

How I really feel bout the Grammies .Don’t neglect to congratulate the small black artist that received nominated that received overshadowed once more reason behind the drama .It’s their second lastly ! pic.twitter.com/uoSJtG1aqi — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 13, 2021

“I do really feel that there have been some albums, and songs that ought to have been thought of for nominations. Possibly by subsequent 12 months they may get it proper,” wrote Cardi. “Nevertheless let’s not neglect the Grammys nominated soo many unbiased black artists this 12 months that don’t get the publicity by blogs, magazines and different awards exhibits.” She went on to namecheck performers like Chika, D Smoke, Royce da 5’9”, Freddie Gibbs, Jay Electronica, Kaytranada, Brittany Howard, Mykal Kilgore, Ledisi, Jean and Marcus Baylor, Luke James, Gregory Porter, Giveon, Ant Clemons, Robert Glasper, Free Nationals and Thundercat.

“It’s irritating typically to work and work in your craft and you are feeling ignored since you may not appear to be others, usually are not mixxy so that you not at all times round different artists, you rap or sing about totally different materials, you keep out of drama and the media or but nonetheless not as standard. Nevertheless you’re a talented-ass fuck and in the future you get up and you discover out you’re nominated and received a discover from one of many largest awards present purely reason behind your TALENT!” she wrote. “Soo apart from all of the bullshit let’s not neglect to congratulate all these artists. That is their second too and they been working their ass off with no publicity. And let’s not overshadow it with emotions trigger your favourite may not be on the checklist. Congrats guys and good luck on the Grammys. You deserve it.”