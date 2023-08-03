Cardi B Has Been Named As A Suspect In The Mic Throwing Incident In Las Vegas:

Cardi B has been named as a suspect in an episode that was caught on camera. During a Las Vegas show, a concertgoer threw a drink at the rapper, which caused her to throw her microphone into the crowd.

ABC News got a report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that said an unknown person “was at the Cardi B show at Drai’s Night/Beach Club at 3595 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada.”

A Fan Throw A Drink On Cardi B:

“A BFA in her late 20s with red or copper hair and black and white sneakers with colorful letters threw a drink on stage at Cardi B at that time,” the story said.

“Cardi B hurled the microphone she was holding at the crowd within the direction of the drink that was thrown at her.”

Scott Fisher Put That Mice On eBay For Sale And The Current Bid Is $99,300:

Scott Fisher put a microphone up for sale on Tuesday. When he went to bed that night, there was one bid for $500, which was the starting price. But when he woke up on Wednesday, the biggest bid he saw enjoyed a few more zeroes after it, and it was for $99,300.

Fisher has 16 mics that are all the same. He owns a music recording business in Nevada. But on Saturday, rapper Cardi B threw the one he placed up for sale into the crowd shortly after a fan tossed a drink at her throughout a show.

Videos of what happened in Las Vegas went viral and were seen by millions of people. Fisher plans to give the money from the auction to groups that help military personnel and those alongside special needs. The auction will end next week.

The Vitim Stated That She Was Hit By Something Thrown From The Stage During A Concert:

“The victim says that on July 29, 2023, she was at an event at a property in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. “She was hit by something thrown from the stage during a concert,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated within a statement.

“I own the mic that Cardi B used to hit the person who splashed water on her just a few hours ago,” Fisher said in a Facebook post. “People told me to put it up for auction, so I did. All of the money I made will be split evenly between two charities.”

One is Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which is an organization in the area. The Wounded Warrior Project is the other.” Bids for the mic had hit a huge $30,100 at the time of writing, and the post was set to end on August 8.

The Victim Said That ” He\She Was Hit Upon Her Right Shoulder By The Microphone”:

I tried to get Fisher’s opinion, but I didn’t hear back from him right away. The police report said that a person, whose name was left out of the report, “was hit upon her right shoulder by the microphone.”

That person “had been recording” on her phone at the time, as well as “the recording caught the incident.” The report said that the person said she was in pain because of the event and was going to get help.

Cardi B said “somebody splash me with the water” at a time before the event, which was caught on video and shared on social media.

Videos show that a fan tossed their drink at the rapper while she was singing “Bodak Yellow” later. The drink got onto the artist’s face, which seemed to make her angry. She then tossed the mic she had in her hands into the crowd.

The next day, a concertgoer told police that she was “hit by something that was thrown from the stage,” according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The police said that as of Wednesday evening, no one had been arrested or given a ticket.

After a woman said she was hit by something thrown from the stage, the LVMPD started a battery probe.

Over the weekend, a video got viral that showed a concertgoer throwing a drink at Cardi B while she was performing her the year 2017 hit “Bodak Yellow,” as well as the rapper replied through throwing the mic into the crowd.

Security led the individual who threw the drink out, but it wasn’t clear if the mic hit the individual as well as someone else nearby.

Cardi B Told Fans In A Different Video That She Was Hot And Asked Them To Throw Her Some Water:

Cardi B told fans in a different video that she was hot and asked them to throw her some water. It’s not clear where within the show the video of someone throwing a drink was taken.

Sunday, the rapper talked about what happened upon the live streaming app Stationhead. She said that when the water as well as ice hit her in the face “mad hard,” it was like she was “attacked.” “What happened yesterday had been blatantly disrespectful,” she said.

In Another Video Cardi B Throw Her Mic At Her DJ:

Cardi B was also seen on tape from the night before throwing her mic at her DJ. She later talked about this on Stationhead and said that she did this because “he was just not performing his job right.”