Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Team Up for Imminent Single, ‘WAP’

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion used their respective social media accounts Monday to announce a joint single, “WAP.” The hip-hop titans revealed a Friday launch date for the music.

The 2 powerhouses obtain equal billing and photographic therapy within the single’s cowl artwork, which footage them as near-identical twins, hair intertwined, with equivalent “WAP”-branded hoop earrings… and equally critical quantities of prolonged tongue motion.

Cardi B’s Instagram caption signifies the brand new tune is a single of hers with Megan because the featured collaborator, which can augur for a long-promised new album. Megan already launched a brand new venture, “Suga,” this 12 months, which resulted in a single already large collaboration for her in 2020, “Savage Remix,” with Beyonce as her visitor.

Wrote Cardi B: “Single droppin this Friday! WAP feat. @theestallion #Wap.” Megan Thee Stallion’s message gave much less indication of billing: “WAP @iamcardib and The Sizzling Woman Coach this Friday!!!”

For Megan Thee Stallion, it’s an opportunity to reenter the information cycle in a extra uplifting means after posting a tearful video to Instagram Reside simply 5 days in the past wherein she described “the worst expertise of my life.” She described being shot in each ft and needing surgical procedure to take away the bullets after attending a Hollywood celebration July 15 with Tory Lanez.

Cardi B’s debut album, “Invasion of Privateness,” got here out in June 2018 and has been licensed triple-platinum. Subsequent non-album singles included “Please Me,” a collaboration with Bruno Mars that went to No. 1 on the hip-hop/R&B and rap charts final 12 months. She additionally starred in Netflix’s collection “Rhythm + Stream.”