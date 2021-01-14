Cardi B to Star in Movie ‘Assisted Residing’

Cardi B has scored her first main function in a film. The hip-hop icon is ready to star in Paramount’s upcoming movie “Assisted Residing.”

“Assisted Residing” is being described as a “raucous comedy” with “super coronary heart,” in the vein of basic humorous movies like “Tootsie,” “Sister Act” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.” It follows Amber (Cardi B), a small-time criminal who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes flawed. On the run from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to discover wherever to cover. Working out of choices, Amber disguises herself as an aged lady and hides out in the one place nobody will look — her estranged grandmother’s nursing dwelling.

Paramount gained rights to “Assisted Residing” in a aggressive bidding struggle in spring of 2019. The movie is predicated on an authentic spec script by Kay Oyegun, a author for “This Is Us.” Temple Hill and Stephen Love are producing.

Cardi B, the Grammy-winning artist behind hits like “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” and “WAP,” made her characteristic movie debut reverse Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer in “Hustlers,” the 2019 crime drama about strippers who flip the tables on their rich Wall Road clientele. She additionally secured a job in “F9,” the subsequent entry in Common’s “Quick & Livid” franchise.

The rap titan acquired her begin on the VH1 actuality present “Love and Hip-Hop,” which she appeared on from 2015 to 2017. Her first album, “Invasion of Privateness,” was launched in 2018 and has been licensed triple-platinum.

On the tv entrance, Cardi B served as a decide on Netflix’s unscripted music competitors collection “Rhythm + Circulation.” Cardi, who headlined the collection with Probability the Rapper and T.I., additionally govt produced the present.

Cardi B is represented by CAA, Washpoppin Inc, Patientce Foster of Cream Labs LLC, Ravi Okay. Shelton of Outlet Group LLC, and LaPolt Legislation.