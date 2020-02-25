Cardiff v Nottingham Forest preview: Watch Championship on TV, live stream, prediction

Nottingham Forest’s season is finely poised for a box-office finish to the Championship season with computerized promotion and lacking out on the play-offs each potential finish outcomes.

Forest are fifth, six factors off the automated spots and three factors forward of seventh-placed Bristol Metropolis.

They have been steaming into competition earlier than recording only one win of their final 5 video games and can be desperately to ascertain their place among the many high groups.

Cardiff aren’t far off the play-off reckoning, they’re seven factors away from third regardless of sitting in 10th, however it will require consistency and ruthlessness from their frontmen to safe an unlikely spot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every part that you must find out about the way to watch the Cardiff v Nottingham Forest sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Cardiff v Nottingham Forest?

Cardiff v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 25th February 2020.

Easy methods to watch Cardiff v Nottingham Forest on TV

You may watch the sport live on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Predominant Occasion from 7:00pm.

Sky prospects can particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

Easy methods to live stream Cardiff v Nottingham Forest on-line

You may watch the match with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract.

NOW TV could be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be out there through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can live stream the sport through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Cardiff had a golden run of video games to spice up their play-off probabilities, they usually’ve did not profit from it.

They took only one level from Wigan and Stoke of their final two video games, and now they face Forest, Brentford, Leeds, Preston and Bristol Metropolis within the coming weeks.

Forest want to supply an enormous efficiency, however it is a actual likelihood for them to place stress on the chasing pack round them.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-2 Nottingham Forest