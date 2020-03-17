The Houston Texans traded huge title in depth receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round draft choose to the Arizona Cardinals for working once more David Johnson, a 2020 second-round draft and a 2021 fourth-round draft choose, in line with multiple research.
Cardinals to acquire DeAndre Hopkins from Texans in huge trade: reports
March 17, 2020
1 Min Read
