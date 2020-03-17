General News

Cardinals to acquire DeAndre Hopkins from Texans in huge trade: reports

March 17, 2020
1 Min Read

The Houston Texans traded huge title in depth receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round draft choose to the Arizona Cardinals for working once more David Johnson, a 2020 second-round draft and a 2021 fourth-round draft choose, in line with multiple research.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment