Cardinals vs Packers: where and when to watch the NFL clash of giants

The Arizona team is undefeated in the 2021 NFL, with a record of 7 wins and zero losses. (Photo: Twitter / @ AZcardinals)

Week 8 of the National Football League (NFL) It begins with a clash of giants. The only undefeated team of the season faces one of their closest pursuers. The Cardinals de Arizona they will open the doors State Farm Stadium to receive the Green Bay Packers in the party of Thursday Night Football (Thursday night).

Arizona marca 7-0 so far this season. In their most recent confrontation they defeated Houston Texans, party that they dominated by 31-5. This victory reaffirmed them as leaders of the NFC West. For its part, Green Bay adds a 6-1 In the season. The team also triumphed in their last match, when they faced the Washington Football Team in the stadium Lambeau Field, by 24-10. Their victory placed them in first place in the NFC North. That’s why this game is special, because the winner will be at the top of the NFC.

If Arizona defends its undefeated tonight, it can secure a mark of eight consecutive victories, which is considered a special number. The last team to achieve that mark were the 49ers. Those of San Francisco started the season of 2019 imposingly and this helped them to reach the Super Bowl of that year. Now the Cardinals will try to repeat that feat.

Aaron Rodgers is getting back to his best form, spinning 15 touchdown passes so far this season. (Photo: John G. Mabanglo / EFE / EPA)

For its part, Green Bay wants to position itself as a serious contender for the title. The Super Bowl trophy has been the team’s outstanding debt in recent seasons. Despite being a regular team in the Playoffs, The team of Matt LaFleur has not been able to access the final. A win in this regular season game can spell a major authority blow.

Kyler Murray he is standing out as one of the best quarterbacks of the season. The juvenile of barely 24 years is shaping up to be considered the Most valuable Player it’s from the season (MVP), as it has been fundamental in the undefeated of his team. Just in his last game he completed 20 of 28 passes (three of them touchdown), for a total of 261 yards. This Thursday night, he will be measured against a veteran of the position as it is Aaron Rodgers.

The quarterback with the Packers’ number 12 has played a total of 16 seasons. Currently, Rodgers is 37 years old and despite his age, he is still one of the best. In his last game he completed 25 passes of 37, with three tocuhdowns and reaching 274 yards.

Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to head-to-head matches, Arizona also has the advantage. The home team is motivated by their undefeated streak, but they also have a stat that places them as favorites tonight. The Cardinals add 3 games in a row beating Green Bay (including their playoff game). This winning streak is to be considered, since from 1949 they did not achieve such a hegemony over the Packers.

However, not everything is happiness for the undefeated team. The injuries have also taken their toll, as their defensive end J. J. Watt it has been definitively ruled out for the match. The footballer suffered an injury to his right shoulder and was unable to recover in time for the game.

The other player that worries Arizona is their star receiver DeAndre Hopkin, who was not present at the week’s training sessions due to a hamstring injury. Despite this situation, his participation for tonight is not ruled out. On the other hand, the team celebrates the reinstatement of Chandler Jones, a player who was out for two weeks for Coronavirus.

