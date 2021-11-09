Cardona spoke about his future at Boca Juniors after being the figure before Aldosivi: “We are human beings and we make mistakes”

Edwin Cardona was the great figure of Boca Juniors in the win over Aldosivi in ​​Mar del Plata. The Colombian scored a goal, and was also a fundamental participant in the generation of the other two goals scored by Agustín Almendra and Sebastián Villa. “No, I think the figure was the team. We did things very well and from the first minute we went looking for him. I needed that, trust. Grateful to God for the opportunity to play again, I think I had a great game but in general the team was the one that played very well ”, said the midfielder at the end of the game.

It is worth remembering that Cardona was criticized for his controversial decision to choose to go see his family after his participation with his team in the Copa América, before playing with Boca Juniors against Atlético Mineiro, for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores . In turn, the 28-year-old footballer does not have a defined course, since his contract with Boca Juniors will end in December.

As a result of this and his controversial attitudes off the field, which provoked criticism from fans and also from the squad and the Football Council, Cardona acknowledged: “Like all human beings, I think we make mistakes. I only come to demonstrate on the field of play. Grateful to the people who have always supported me, to my family, to God always grateful. I am very happy with this game, with what I did. Hopefully, God willing, I can stay here for a long time ”.

Edwin Cardona, Boca Juniors figure in the win against Aldosivi (Télam)

Edwin Cardona returned to be a starter in Sebastián Battaglia’s team after overcoming the muscle injury of the right hamstring he suffered against Lanús. With minutes entering against Gimnasia and Argentinos Juniors, which allowed him to win filming, the midfielder flourished against the Mar del Plata team. The Colombian’s token has a value close to five million dollars, but the Boca Juniors leadership will try to close a new loan with Xolos de México, the club that owns his pass. The proposal of the Argentine team would be to take over a part of the footballer’s salary, set goals and in addition to the transfer of a player with projection.

Regarding his desire to continue at Xeneize, Cardona did not hesitate: “Yes of course. That’s what I work for. I leave it in the hands of God, of the people who take care of everything mine. There is a lot of talk and speculation about things, but behind that comes a human being who hurts what they say. I want to stay I’ve been here for a long time, my family is very happy and I’m enjoying it ”.

For his part, Sebastián Battaglia also referred to Cardona’s performance at the press conference. “He had a great performance, he is making up for going game by game. Seeing him engaged is always good for the team. We know what he can contribute so we always try to make him improve and show everything he has to give on the pitch. It is very important for us today to take the three points and he has contributed his football quota ”.

