careful! Coronavirus cases may increase again during Diwali

Mumbai: Although the daily cases of corona virus in Maharashtra have come down to 15,000 or less in the last few days, a medical expert on Friday warned that the number of cases of this epidemic may increase again during Diwali. An official said that the number of cases has decreased and the number of investigations that take place every day has also decreased.

By Thursday evening, the number of cases of this epidemic has increased to 14,93,884 and the death toll has reached 39,430, an official said. On Thursday, 13,395 cases of this epidemic were reported.

Dr. Subhash Salunkhe, member of the state technical committee on Kovid-19, said, "Many health officials, including me, are of the opinion that we should not expect any relief till the festival of Deepawali. Because people go out more during this period, which increases the risk of spreading the infection."

He said, “The slight decline in daily affairs in the last few days should not be treated as a steady state. Forget about a second wave, the first wave will not end until Diwali. “Asked about the reopening of more and more establishments, however, Dr. Salunkhe said,” We need people to stay at home now Can not say for Many jobs are at stake and the economy also needs to grow. “

“If we extend the investigation, it will help prevent the spread of infection,” he said. A senior health department official said, “There are some technical challenges that bring down the daily test data.” We were doing about 80,000 to 90,000 tests in September but now it is around 70,000. “

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the state government had failed to step up the investigation.

