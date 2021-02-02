Carey Mulligan (‘Promising Young Girl’) Oscars Chances Locked?

Carey Mulligan’s efficiency in Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Girl” has been beloved by critics and audiences alike because it debuted on the Sundance Movie Pageant in January 2020. She has been thought of one of many prime contenders in the perfect actress race, which is among the many best of all-time, with no scarcity of expertise within the operating. Nonetheless, a notable statistic could have simply cemented her an Academy Awards nomination.

Mulligan has received finest actress prizes from the Los Angeles Movie Critics Affiliation and, most not too long ago, the Nationwide Board of Evaluate — two vital precursors main as much as the Oscars. Since LAFCA’s founding in 1975, each actress who has received each of those awards has been nominated for an Oscar. The 2 teams have solely matched 12 occasions since 1975 and haven’t since 2002.

Most notable is seven of the 12 girls went on to win the Academy Award for finest actress. Within the situations that the actress didn’t win, they have been arguably second in line to the eventual winner, though that may’t be stated with certainty as AMPAS doesn’t launch voting outcomes.

2002 – Julianne Moore – “Removed from Heaven” and “The Hours”

2000 – Julia Roberts – “Erin Brockovich” – WINNER

1998 – Fernanda Montenegro, “Central Station”

1997 – Helena Bonham Carter – “The Wings of the Dove”

1993 – Holly Hunter – “The Piano” – WINNER

1992 – Emma Thompson – “Howard’s Finish” – WINNER

1989 – Michelle Pfeiffer – “The Fabulous Baker Boys”

1983 – Shirley MacLaine – “Phrases of Endearment” – WINNER

1982 – Meryl Streep – “Sophie’s Selection” – WINNER

1980 – Sissy Spacek – “Coal Miner’s Daughter” – WINNER

1979 – Sally Area – “Norma Rae” – WINNER

1976 – Liv Ullman – “Face to Face”

Mulligan faces steep competitors from Nicole Beharie (“Miss Juneteenth”), Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”), Andra Day (“The US vs. Billie Vacation”), Sidney Flanigan (“By no means Not often Generally All the time”), Vanessa Kirby (“Items of a Girl”), Sophia Loren (“The Life Forward”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) and Zendaya (“Malcolm & Marie”). McDormand at present leads with essentially the most precursor awards (12), adopted carefully by Mulligan, with 10. Davis is in third place with two prizes to date.

Nomination ballots for the Golden Globes are due on Jan. 30, with SAG Awards voting closing on Feb. 1. Subsequent week, the 2 televised award reveals will announce their nominations, which can be extremely vital to Mulligan and the movie’s marketing campaign.

Learn the total script of “Promising Young Girl” right here.

