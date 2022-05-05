Carín León will sing the national anthem in the Canelo vs. Bivol fight

Carín León will sing the anthem at Canelo vs. Bivol (Photo: Instagram/@carinleonoficial)

The countdown began, it will be in a matter of days to see back to Saul Canelo Álvarez up the ring to face Dmitry Bivol in the contest for AMB belt (World Boxing Association) at light heavyweight. The next Saturday May 7 in it T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will write another chapter in the sporting history of the Canelo.

And one of the aspects that generates expectation is the hymn ceremony; for the combat of Canelo vs. Bivol Carin Leon will be in charge of interpreting the Mexican national anthem. The Mexican regional music singer will go up to the ring to sing the patriotic lábaro.

Through social networks, the official Instagram account of the singer and the Mexican boxer shared the official poster in which they presented Carin Leon As the artist in charge of carrying out the ceremony of the National Anthem. The 32-year-old singer himself confirmed his attendance at the great sporting event.

First Face to Face of Canelo vs. Bivol in Las Vegas (photo: Youtube/Azteca Deportes)

“See you this Saturday May 7th in Las Vegas supporting the champion @canelo #quiendidoquelahesmuda #paquesepancomorugeelleon #carinleon,” he wrote on his verified Instagram profile.

It should be noted that the singer-songwriter from Sonora began a tour of the United States, so the Canelo Team He took advantage of his stay in the North American country to invite him to Saúl’s first fight in 2022.

And it is that one of the qualities of the fights of the Guadalajara is about the shows that he puts on during his presentation since he usually invites different artists of relevance in the current musical world. For this occasion he chose the interpreter of the theme Yes, once and integrate it into your presentation in the United States city.

Another important aspect to point out is that the Russian anthem will not be played due to the restrictions imposed by the WBA itself in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is why Bivol will not be able to go out to the ring with his flag and will not be able to use his anthem. So the Mexican lábaro will be the only one that will sound at the venue in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Carín León will sing the National Anthem in the Canelo vs. Bivol fight (Photo: Instagram/@carinleonoficial)

Throughout the fights that Saúl Álvarez had in 2021 he had all kinds of guests such as J Balvin, Pepe Aguilar together with their children Leonardo and Angela. It is even worth noting that in the contest for the unification of 168 pounds, the young Mexican singer was the one who performed the anthem.

José Chepo Reynoso talked about what he will face Canelo Team the next Saturday May 7. In a brief interview for the portal Fino Boxingduring press day in Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States, Chepo He opened up about the challenges they will have in the ring and the qualities he noticed in Bivol.

The first thing the former boxing coach pointed out is that the Russian boxer it is “dangerous” for Saulsince when it comes to his natural category, his undefeated record and the need to defend his legacy, Chepo He considered that it will be the first adversity that the man from Guadalajara will have to overcome.

José Chepo Reynoso spoke about what the Canelo Team will face next Saturday, May 7 (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

“(Bivol) a dangerous fighter apart we have to consider that he is a fighter who has never lostthen that does doubly dangerous; he is a champion who does not want to lose his title, he makes him a double champion”.

However, he pointed out that Álvarez was training throughout these months to compete against a champion at 175 pounds, for which he considered that there are possibilities for the man from Jalisco to rise with one more victory. This was specified by Chepo Reynoso: “So, he is a dangerous fighter but that is what Saúl prepared for, for a dangerous fighter, to beat him”

KEEP READING:

“Acceptable”: El Toro Valenzuela spoke about Julio Urías’ start of the season with Dodgers

Felipe Romero, the Mexican who was already knocked out by Dmitry Bivol

Who is Dmitry Bivol, undefeated WBA champion and Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s next rival in the light heavyweights