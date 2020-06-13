Carla blackmailed by newcomer Chelsey in Coronation Street – but what did she do?

Carla Connor (Alison King) was confused after a brand new face on Coronation Street cornered her in the Rovers’ loos claiming they knew one another – and followers are additionally questioning how the momentary landlady is related to the mysterious Chelsey as a significant new plot exploring Carla’s previous kicks off.

Producer Iain MacLeod teased to RadioTimes.com again in December that fan favorite Carla, who has not been on the centre of a giant plot since 2019’s manufacturing facility roof collapse that drove her to a psychological breakdown, can be again in focus in 2020.

In the course of the breakdown the character fled the cobbles and was lacking for some weeks. When she was lastly discovered in a dingy squat, the previous Underworld boss was a damaged, fragile mess who barely recognised any of her family members and with no reminiscence of the place she’d been.

After being slowly nursed again to well being at a medical facility, Carla has obtained on together with her life with associate Peter Barlow, but the arrival of aggressive Chelsey into the pub will make clear what actually went on in Carla’s ‘misplaced weeks’ because the previous comes again to hang-out her.

Subsequent week, Mrs Connor insists she has by no means met this intimidating newcomer earlier than, and is shocked when Chelsey says they shared the identical aforementioned squat final 12 months and threatens if she doesn’t get £1,000 she’ll blab to the locals about what she did – solely Carla can’t recall what that’s…

Shaken Carla tells Peter concerning the blackmail, then Chelsey returns with pal Jordan who ran the squat and informs Carla she owes him for the medication she apparently destroyed. But there’s extra to the story…

Determined to assist his different half, Peter confronts Jordan and Chelsey and after a showdown in the bar the skanky pair are despatched on their means.

Indignant Peter slips off for a couple of hours, and later there’s a report on the native radio about an assault on a person and a girl at a neighborhood property – which the Barlow bloke is cautious to make sure Carla doesn’t hear…

Has Peter handled Carla’s blackmail and put himself prone to being arrested? And what precisely did Carla rise up to in the squat?

MacLeod teases this shall be a testing time for the favored couple, but seems to guarantee followers they’ll survive the obstacles forward: “Carla and Peter are our Taylor and Burton and at their finest after they’re at their most explosive.

“This shall be a difficult time for them, what Peter discovers about this lacking chapter is difficult for him to swallow, but he’ll in the end be happy with her for overcoming it.”

Go to our devoted Coronation Street web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. For those who’re on the lookout for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.