Carla Connor takes over the Rovers in Coronation Street as Johnny flees to France

Johnny Connor’s (Richard Hawley) cage has been rattled by the arrival of Rovers lodger Scott Emberton (Tom Roberts) in Coronation Street, a face from the publican’s previous he’s lower than happy to see, and subsequent week he flees the nation to keep away from confronting no matter it’s that went on between them and leaves daughter Carla Connor (Alison King) in cost!

Unnerved to see charming businessman Scott, who has grow to be a short lived tenant in the Weatherfield watering gap’s spare room, Johnny instantly suggests to spouse Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) they go to Eva Worth and his granddaughter Susie in France so he can keep away from any awkward conversations.

Jenny, who should be barely bemused at her husband’s insistence they drop the whole lot, worries they received’t have the option to organize anybody to cowl them till Carla steps in and presents to run the bar with companion Peter Barlow (who was former landlord of the Rovers with ex Toyah Battersby).

So as relieved Johnny and Jenny put together to say ‘au revoir’ Mr Connor has a furtive, and extremely uncomfortable, confrontation with Scott. On the face of it the fellas acknowledge and play down the reality they used to know one another, however in personal it’s clear their hyperlink is one thing fairly sinister and that no person desires uncovered…

Sensing his fear about letting the cat out of the bag, Scott reassures Johnny there are not any exhausting emotions about what went on in the previous – however what was it? You may learn RadioTimes.com‘s theories right here…

It appears to be like like we’ll have to wait till Johnny returns from his French sojourn earlier than we get extra data on his and Scott’s secret, however in the meantime we’ve got the prospect of Carla turning into non permanent boss of the Rovers Return after a quiet few months on display.

Corrie producer Iain MacLeod hinted earlier this 12 months he was eager to put the fan favorite again at the coronary heart of the present: “Following her psychological well being story in 2019 I’ve bought an urge for food to see Carla again in the saddle and regain her standing as Queen of the cobbles,” he informed us.

“In the spring we uncover one thing about her ‘misplaced weekend’, the place she went lacking throughout her breakdown after Rana’s demise, that we haven’t identified beforehand and can plant a seed of friction between her and Peter.”

May Scott be the catalyst for this twist? Are Johnny’s fears at his presence linked to a need to shield Carla from one thing she’s not even conscious of? No matter occurs, we’re seeing this as Carla’s audition to run the Rovers full-time. Certainly it’s bought to occur one in all today…

