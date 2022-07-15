Carlo Ancelotti praised América: “A team with a lot of history and tradition”

Carlo Ancelotti and Thibaut Courtois responded to Guillermo Ochoa’s statements about América and Real Madrid (Photos: Getty Images)

After the comparison William Ochoagoalkeeper of the Eagles of Americamade between his team and the Real Madridtwo characters of wide relevance in the merengue box responded. Carlo Ancelotti, technical director of the Spanish team, spoke at a press conference about the relevance of the team led by Fernando Ortiz in Mexican soccer. At the time, the goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois supported his position and boosted his popularity.

During a press conference prior to their tour of the United States, Ancelotti and Courtois were questioned about the statements of the goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team. In that sense, far from reviling his position, they gave credence to his words and praised the most successful team in the history of national football.

“America is a team that It has a lot of history, tradition, important in Mexico. Everyone knows how important soccer is in Mexico, it’s like a religion just like in Europe. You don’t have to focus so much on the opposing team, on doing better and how soccer should be,” the coach told the media.

América and Real Madrid will face each other again in a friendly match (Photo: AP)

Aunque Thibaut Courtois cataloged Real Madrid as the greatest team in the world, highlighted the importance of the Coapa team in Europe. Similarly, he assured recognize the role played by Guillermo Ochoa as an archer, a trait for which he predicted a widely contested match between both squads.

“Knowing Ochoa, who must have a lot of pimples, it will be a very disputed match, very hard and America is one of the most talked about Mexican teams in Europe. A very good team that is already in its season, they already have rhythm and for us it will only be our second game. It is always good for us to face those teams and we really want to compete again, ”he assured.

It is worth mentioning that in the weeks prior to the friendly match between Águilas and Merengues at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, Memo Ochoa made a comparison between institutions. In his statements he stated that the America plays the same role in Mexican soccer as Real Madrid in La Liga, due to the relevance between both institutions, although they bothered characters like José Ramón Fernández.

America will arrive with more matches played in the friendly match with Real Madrid (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

The meeting scheduled for July 26, 2022 will be the fifth in the history of the common rivalry between Club América and Real Madrid. The first time they saw each other’s faces was in the year 1927, when Mexican soccer was still going through its amateur era and the team from the capital was about to consolidate its four-time championship. At that time, the merengue team decided to tour Mexico.

The Spanish trip resulted in a couple of clashes with the Americanists. both times the victory went to the visitors by scores of 2-4 and 3-5. Since then, they had to spend 83 years to see each other again, because in 2010 held another friendly match at Candlestick Park, where the luck was the same. Though Enrique Esqueda and Vicente Sanchez managed to give their team an advantage, Karim Benzema, Gonzalo Higuaín and Cristiano Ronaldo turned it around.

The last time they saw each other was in an official meeting. The tournament that brought them together again was the 2016 Club World Cupin the semifinal round, where the meringues overlapped again with a score of two goals against zero to the team then led by Miguel Herrera.

