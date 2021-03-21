Carlo Ancelotti revealed the particular strategy he implemented to face Messi when he was managing Real Madrid

Ancelotti and Messi, protagonists of one of the classics of Spain between Barcelona and Real Madrid

No need to review credentials to recognize Carlo Ancelotti as one of the great coaches of the soccer planet. The Italian managed Real Madrid from 2013 to 2015 and there he faced the Barcelona of Lionel Messi. Today in Everton he is measured with high-level teams in the Premier League and before the duel for the quarterfinals of the FA Cup against the stars of Manchester City by Josep Guardiola, he confessed how he prepares his managers for this type of commitments.

“When I was at Real Madrid we played many times against Messi, who was one of the best rivals. But I never told my players about him because they were going to get scared . So anyway, I try not to talk too much about the City. Everybody knows the players and the individual and team quality ”, revealed Carlo. And he added: “Focus on what you have to do.”

His sayings, of course, were recorded before the 0-2 that left Everton eliminated today. “I am satisfied because this week worked well. I don’t know if we can show the same quality as in training, but I hope so “he declared before the match. The truth is that there was parity in the result until the 84th minute with Ilkan Gundogan’s goal, while Kevin De Bruyne settled the lawsuit about the hour.

Ancelotti during Guardiola’s elimination with City in the FA Cup quarter-finals (REUTERS / Paul Ellis)

Among other phrases, the 61-year-old strategist mentioned that “For this type of match you have to show your quality and not try to defend the opponent’s quality; if you focus on your game, you don’t have to worry too much about your opponent “.

It is worth noting that beyond the logic that his plan may have to face Messi or other figures, the results – at least against the Argentine – were not always good. In the 2013/2014 season he lost the two classics against the team directed by him Tata Martino for the Spanish league (2-1 in the Camp Nou and 4-3 in the Santiago Bernabeu with a triplet from La Pulga) although he retaliated in the final of the Copa del Rey (2-1 on the Valencia court). In 2014/2015 he won 3-1 at home but fell 2-1 as a visitor in the second round of the domestic tournament.

In any case, his hierarchy as DT is unquestionable and it is enough to review his personal showcase in which he sports three Champions League, three European Super Cups and two Club World Cups (all with Milan and Real Madrid), to which we must add 11 local titles (In addition to the two mentioned teams, he triumphed with Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich.

