Carlos Acevedo affirmed that he will fight for a place in the Tri for Qatar 2022

Carlos Acevedo considered that he has an opportunity to go to Qatar 2022 (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

Once the Mexican team met the group in which he will compete in Qatar 2022, started the internal rivalry for the players who have the goal of reaching the World Cup. And one of the Mexican archers who will look for a place will be Charles Acevedo.

The goalkeeper of Santos Laguna He spoke about the issue at a press conference and did not rule out the possibility of going to a first World Cup under the direction of Gerardo Tata Martino. He affirmed that with constant work and humility he will hope to reach the final call that will represent Mexico in Qatar 2022.

“I am going to fight for a place with a lot of humility, with work. I think I have to prove it day after day”

Carlos Acevedo played his first game with the Mexican National Team in December 2021 (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmxEN)

Acevedo said he is aware of the professional level there is for the goalkeeper position of the TriFor this reason, he pointed out that his work in the Grita México Clausura 2022 championship in Liga MX should be enough to raise his hand and go as a substitute goalkeeper.

“I think the four and five archers that Professor has been calling Tata They are goalkeepers of great quality, of great hierarchy”

It should be noted that in the ownership for the goal, the Tata Martino has always chosen William Ochoa. Throughout the World Cup qualifiers, Memo he was the one in charge of defending the goal tricolor, while the other goalkeepers followed the Concacaf Octagonal from the substitutes bench, among them were Alfredo Talavera of Cougars, jonathan orozco of Xolos and Rodolfo Cota of the Leon club.

Carlos Acevedo will compete for a place in the Mexican National Team (Photo: Instagram/@carlos_al1)

For this reason, Acevedo could aspire to be one of the substitutes for the America footballer. But the opportunity would allow him to get closer to the National Team so that in the future he would become one of the regular players. Faced with such a scenario, the youth squad from Torreón shared the emotion caused by the prospect of competing against Talavera, Orozco, Share and Ochoa Well, he described them as high-level goalkeepers, so he reiterated the issue of humility.

“The simple fact of being able to compete for a place it fills me with a lot of pride and I have that motivation to be able to fight for one; obviously with great humility, with work, with effort and God and work will tell. I will work to the maximum to be able to be there”

And it is that his Outstanding performance in Liga MX generated that the Mexican fans began to request their call by the Tata Martin. The insistence and good level shown by the 25-year-old goalkeeper caused him to be considered for a first friendly match against the Chilean National Team.

Carlos Acevedo has had an outstanding performance in Liga MX (Photo: Instagram/@carlos_al1)

That game was played with an alternate team, that is to say that new faces of the tricolor to explore the young Mexican soccer talents and one of them was Carlos Acevedo. In said meeting started as starter and he had at least one performance of importance, since he saved the Aztec team from a first entry.

However, he could not keep his score to zero and received two goals. The final result of the match was tied 2 – 2 with annotations by Santiago Giménez and Jordan Silva in favor of the Tri.

The Acevedo’s second call with Gerardo Martino It was on the last FIFA date of the World Cup qualifier because after Jonathan Orozco’s withdrawal due to injury was announced, Martino opted for Acevedo at the last minute, so he was part of the squad that obtained his pass to Qatar 2022.

KEEP READING:

Faitelson pointed out a “boycott” of the Tri against Chicharito Hernández

Juan Escobar suffered a hack and alarmed his followers of Cruz Azul

Tigres vs Xolos: Gignac’s goal with which he set a new record