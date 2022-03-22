Carlos Acevedo and Roberto Alvarado will join the Tri at the last minute

Carlos Acevedo was called up to the Mexican National Team (Photo: EFE/Andrés Herrera)



A few days after the Mexican team play your last FIFA date heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022 in the octagonal of Concacaf, the Tri announced a series of changes in its call. At the last moment they will be integrated Charles AcevedoSantos Laguna goalkeeper, and Robert AlvaradoChivas midfielder.

Said modification was due to the fact that the original team summoned by Gerardo Tata Martino He presented two casualties because his players suffered various injuries during Matchday 11 of Liga MX that prevented them from reporting to the concentration of the national team.

Jonathan Orozco, goalkeeper of the Tijuana club, presented a muscular discomfort in the shoulder, which is why he was absent for the Tricolor. While Rudolph Pizarromidfielder from Monterrey, also had a muscle problem so he did not show up for the team’s training sessions in Mexico City.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco was dropped from the Mexican National Team (Photo: EFE/Madla Hartz)

Through an official statement, the Aztec team announced the adjustments in the list of the 29 summoned to the Mexican National Team.

“The Sports General Directorate informs that Jonathan Orozco and Rodolfo Pizarro are absent due to injury from the concentration of the Mexican National Team that will play the Concacaf qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, against the United States, Honduras and El Salvador on the days March 24, 27 and 30, respectively. Instead, the Coaching Corps decided to summon Carlos Acevedo from Club Santos and Roberto Alvarado from Club Guadalajara”.

During the game of Tijuana vs. Juarez last Sunday, March 20, Orozco had a muscle ailment at the end of the first part, so he left the exchange and entered Gil Alcala to take his place. Consequently, the medical staff of his club carried out the corresponding medical examinations to determine the seriousness of the injury.

Carlos Acevedo and Roberto Alvarado will join the Tri call for the casualties of Jonathan Orozco and Rodolfo Pizarro (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

The medical report stated that his starting goalkeeper presented a right biceps femoris muscle injury. This was detailed in the statement from the Mexican National Team: “Jonathan Orozco reported discomfort in his right rear thigh. The medical staff of his team carried out a study on him, which showed a muscular injury to the right biceps femoris”.

Pizarro was also active in the recent day of the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022participated in the Monterrey classic scratched vs Tigers. At minute 65 of the match he left the field due to an ailment that did not allow him to continue, so Matías Kranevitter entered the game.

The medical report presented by the Mexican National Team detailed that Rudolph Pizarro had one muscle injury in the hamstring of the right thighwhich made it impossible for him to appear for the commitments of the Tri.

Roberto Alvarado was summoned to the Mexican National Team to cover the loss of Rodolfo Pizarro (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Acevedo’s call generated a positive reaction in the fans because for a long time they have insisted on calling the Lagunero goalkeeper with the national team. He will live his first call in the qualifying matches heading to Qatar 2022. It should be remembered that Carlos Acevedo’s first call with the Mexican team was in December 2021 for a friendly match with Chile, in which he had an outstanding performance and the match ended tied at one goal.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has drawn attention among Mexican soccer fans because he has had relevant performances in the Mexican league, which is why the public has insisted that he be given an opportunity in the National Team. With the call of the Torreón goalkeeper, the summoned goalkeepers are William Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera and Carlos Acevedo.

KEEP READING:

The great goals of Gignac and Florian Thauvin in the Clásico Regio

The words of Checo Pérez after being left out of the Bahrain Grand Prix: “It was a shame, we had the podium”

Why Julio César Chávez regretted fighting Óscar de la Hoya