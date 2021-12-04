Carlos Acevedo would be about to be a Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper

Carlos Acevedo would be arriving at Bayern Leverkusen in January 2022. (Photo: Andrés Herrera / EFE)

The goalkeeper of Santos Laguna, Carlos Acevedo I would leave the Liga BBVA MX to get to the Bundesliga with the Bayer Leverkusen. In accordance with Fox Sports, the German club reached an agreement with the warrior leadership to take the Lagunero youth squad for a sum that was not disclosed.

Due to Acevedo’s performance in goal in recent tournaments the value of your card has increased considerably. Furthermore, with the recent announcement that you received from Gerardo Martino for him friendly versus Chile, it would give a plus to its price. It is worth mentioning that it would be his First call.

About the still keeper of the Warriors of 25 years, a few days ago the rumor began to circulate about the interest Bayer Leverkusen, which has long been giving follow-up to young man. It is worth mentioning that Acevedo had the best numbers in the Scream Mexico A21, due to their performances, various parts of the fans in Mexico has manifested through social networks the chance to become the goalkeeper headline from Mexican team.

Furthermore, according to the aforementioned source, the Bavarian team presented the option to Santos de keep a percentage of the letter of Acevedo, this in case it is sold in a future and in this way both clubs have profits. Since Carlos’s career is considered a promise and is called to be a Referrer in the future, whether playing in Mexico o en Europe.

The 25-year-old Mexican goalkeeper is considered to become a benchmark for the Mexican National Team in the near future. (Photo: Twitter / @ Club Santos)

In this way, in the event of the signing of Carlos Acevedo, he would become the third player Mexican to arrive at Bayer Leverkusen, after Javier Chicharito Hernández who scored 39 goals on 76 games and Andrew Saved who also militated in the Aspirin group in the 2014.

For his part, Santos is expected to do official the transfer in the next weeks, since it is said that in January from 2022 Acevedo would be disputed the second part of the German tournament. Later, for the Closing 2022, Pedro Box who was presented this week as new coach of those of the Lagunera region, you will have to decide who will stay in your place, if it is Gibrán Lajud O Joel garcia.

On the other hand, next to the midfielder Marcelo Flores placeholder image of the Arsenal from England joined the concentration of the Mexican National Team to prepare for the friendly match against Chile on December 8 on Austin, Texas. In addition, the set Tricolor sumo 14 players to the trainings carried out in the High Performance Center.

In addition to Flores and Acevedo, they joined Erick Aguirre, Alfonso Gonzalez, Sebastian Cordova, Emilio Lara, Mauro Lainez, Salvador Reyes, Jordan Silva, Israel Reyes, Alan Cervantes, Omar fields, Eduardo Aguirre and Luis Angel Malagón. The rest of the call will be announced in the coming days.

Carlos Acevedo was called up for the first time by Gerardo Martino to represent Mexico in the next friendly match against Chile. (Photo: Twitter / @ hugooosalazar)

After announcing the call of goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo to the Mexican National Team, the current goalkeeper of the Porto, Agustín Marchesín He took the time to send a congratulatory message to his former teammate in Santos Laguna.

“Happy and proud for you. I said it 3 years ago that you were going to be in the national team. I was not wrong. Now with all my friends, from the Laguna pal mundo !!! Please cut your hair, ”he wrote on his Instagram.

Marchesín and Acevedo shared the dressing room in Santos Laguna del 2015 al 2017, until the Argentine goalkeeper was transferred to America, but despite the distance their friendship has remained.

KEEP READING:

Liga MX: Atlas seeks to reach the final that it has not reached since the summer 99 tournament

Julio Furch’s goal and Camilo Vargas’ performance that makes Atlas dream of the Liga MX final

“It was unsustainable”: Toño de Valdés on the fight between Raúl Orvañanos and Javier Alarcón