Carlos Acevedo’s mistake that sentenced the elimination of Santos in Concachampions

The Lagunero goalkeeper did not know how to react to Montreal’s attack, consequently the first goal of the game fell (Video: Twitter/@FOXSportsMX)

Although the set of Santos Laguna reached the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League with the slightest advantage over CF Montrealfailed to defend his momentary victory and the Warriors I know were eliminated with an aggregate score of 3 – 1.

throughout the night Charles Acevedo He had different outstanding performances, but an early mistake put his club in trouble and as the minutes passed, he sealed his elimination in the Concachampions.

This failure occurred at the start of the game, when they had barely nine minutes into the first half of the match; the canadians quickly put together an offensive play and headed to the small area of ​​Santos.

Carlos Acevedo made a mistake in an exit and caused the first goal of the match (Photo: Erich Schlegel/USA TODAY Sports)

The ball crossed the midfield and they sent an already outlined center to the goal, where it was Romell Quioto. As soon as Carlos Acevedo noticed the rival’s proximity, he decided to leave his area to narrow the area and prevent Quioto from advancing; however, his strategy was not successful and he neglected his bow.

Acevedo made a mistake in an exit to defend his goal because he failed to get the ball and left the door open for Montréal’s goal, Romell Quioto he outwitted Carlos as the ball passed him by. the defensive lagoon he couldn’t avoid the score either, so the Canadian player just pushed the ball towards the goal to equalize the score. global marker.

With a momentary draw 1 – 1 (1 – 0 of the return), those from Torreón got into trouble because they lost the slight advantage they got in their stadium last Tuesday, February 15, so they were forced to look for a second goal. Despite their efforts they did not succeed and the scoreboard went against them.

Santos was eliminated from the Concachampions with a global score of 3 – 1 (Photo: Twitter/@ClubSantos)

Later the second goal of the Canadian team occurred on the left side. Again the Impact He made the ball and more calmly devised the strategy to score one more goal. Quito dominated the ball; when he was behind the goal he saw his teammate Djordje Mihailović move to the right.

The author of the first goal of the game took advantage of a space to give the ball to the American, who from the right defeated the Mexican goalkeeper. He hit the ball with such force that it shot to the top left.

Although the 25-year-old goalkeeper was very close to the area, there was little he could do to prevent the goal. So for him minute 22 the Warriors They were already saying goodbye to the next phase of the Concachampions with a partial result of 2 – 1 overall.

Santos’ defensive errors became more constant until the Canadians’ third goal (Photo: Twitter/@ClubSantos)

Ahead there were still several minutes of play left, so there was the possibility that those led by Pedro Caixinha trace the result and get into the tie. But for the second time the third goal of the Montréal and with that they completely left out the lagoons.

During the complementary part, Acevedo blocked some dangerous shots that could have ended in a goal and increased the difference on the scoreboard. The Santos defensive errors they became more constant until the third goal of the Canadians occurred.

Finally, at minute 61, a diagonal cross left the ball at the feet of Ismaël Kenneth Jordanwho knew how to define and score the third goal of the match. Because the ball came down the right flank, Acevedo positioned himself on that side, but when he saw the cross tried to reach the other extreme of the goal, but his efforts were null since did not prevent scoring.

Criticism of Santos’ squad circulated on social networks because they did not demonstrate a competitive level and they said goodbye to Concachampions with a bitter involvement.

