Carlos Acevedo’s reason to be considered by “Tata” Martino for Qatar 2022

The first qualifying matches of the hexagonal heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022 and the Mexican team concluded as leader of the round with 7 points out of 9 possible. The address of Gerardo Tata Martino he got the job of scoring the highest points in his first qualifying rounds, where he won two games and tied one for the World Cup.

One of the controversies surrounding the Tata prior to playing his first game against Jamaica was the List of called who chose, the biggest surprise was the call of Raul Jimenez with the Tri. Although The Mexican wolf He could not integrate with the Aztec team due to restrictions from the English league, his call generated interest.

As for the rest of the team, there were no surprises from those called since the names that are usually summoned to compete with the national team were included; in goal the players considered were the usual ones: Guillermo Ochoa from America, Alfredo Talavera from Pumas, Jonathan Orozco from Xolos de Tijuana and Rodolfo Cota of Lion.

All the games, Ochoa played as a starter, so the rest of the archers remained as substitutes. In the game against Panama, the quality of Memo was criticized because he let the ball escape and caused the rival’s goal.

The annoyance among the fans was generated again and again Carlos Acevedo’s name came to light, archer and captain of Santos Laguna. The young goalkeeper has managed to remain one of the best goalkeepers in the league, he even played the final of the Guardianes 2021 against Cruz Azul and was runner-up.

Despite this, he has not been considered for the selection and neither for the Stars game Come in MLS and MX League which brought together the best talent from both leagues.

Recently, in an interview with the youtuber ZABALIVE in his section “Five awkward questions” Carlos Acevedo placeholder image revealed the reasons why Gerardo Martino should consider him on the squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The goalkeeper originally from Torreón Coahuila argued that is in a good moment of his career to test in a world cup. Although the competition is still a year away, I am confident that it could attract the attention of the national team and even make it to the list of the Tata before the selection team of Mexico is defined.

If it was the World Cup fair at this moment, Carlos said that the goalkeepers he would take to the Qatar World Cup would be Memo Ochoa, Jonathan Orozco and him, as he explained that each one has skills to contribute to the Aztec team and it would be a well-deserved opportunity.

Of course, Memo Ochoa, Jonathan Orozco and the bomb would be me. The reality for that to happen I have to work ”, he confessed.

Without losing his feet on the ground, he emphasized that he will have to continue working to get a place in the Aztec team and above all maintain his humility to arrive with the national team.

“Actually, for that to happen (called to the Mexican National Team) I have to work, keep working, stay humble, I can’t believe something I’m not.”

He pointed out that he believes in his work and the first thing he dreams of is to play a game in Qatar. He noted that he is aware that, if he does not succeed, there will be other opportunities.

“Obviously I trust a lot in my talent and my work, in my visualization I must keep it in mind. If it happens, it will be something totally spectacular, if it doesn’t happen, there are other World Cup cycles. There is still a way to go. You have to be prepared for whatever and whatever comes ”, he stressed.

